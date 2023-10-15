In Photos: "Ring of fire" eclipse dazzles viewers

A rare solar eclipse - known as a "ring of fire"- crossed the United States on Saturday. Eclipse-watchers have been preparing for the dazzling event for weeks, since this is the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from American skies until June 21, 2039, according to NASA.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Americans from Oregon to Texas were able to view this weekend's eclipse. The 2039 eclipse will only pass over the skies in the state of Alaska.

The eclipse started just after 8 a.m. local time in Oregon and ended midday in Texas, according to NASA. Here's how the "ring of fire" appeared.

Aliza Chazan contributed to this report.

