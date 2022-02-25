In photos: How Russia's attack is unfolding in Ukraine

As Ukraine mobilizes to fight off Russian forces, Ukrainians are struggling to seek safety and, if able and allowed, rushing to evacuate under martial law.

The big picture: The Russian military's large-scale invasion has already killed dozens of civilians in Ukraine and at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers. About 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes as of this evening, according to the United Nations.

Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence Square in central Kyiv on Feb. 24. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

People shelter with their dog in a subway station before curfew comes into effect on Feb. 24 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Chris McGrath via Getty Images

A local resident walks in a street as smoke rises near the town of Hostomel and the Antonov Airport in northwest Kyiv on Feb. 24. Russian and Ukrainian forces are battling for control of an airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian officer said. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

People board a bus as they attempt to evacuate Kyiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Pierre Crom via Getty Images

A cordoned-off area around the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

Reservist Anton Lytvyn, 28, packs his military equipment at his house after he is called up to active duty on Feb. 23 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Chris McGrath via Getty Images

