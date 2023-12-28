Photos of the year: Sam Greene

As I prepare to enter my 10th year as a staff photojournalist at The Enquirer I am still taken aback every time I see one of my photos on the front page of this paper. Cincinnati has been my home since I became a student at The University of Cincinnati in 2009, and I am proud of the privilege to share our hometown with the world through photography.

Cincinnati Enquirer staff photojournalist Sam Greene on Tuesday, March 15, 2016.

My time at work is spent covering some of the city's biggest events, but when I'm not behind a 400mm lens I am usually playing guitar, propping up our 2-year-old behind a drum set, deciding which instrument his little brother should play when he's born in April, or being completely exhausted together with my patient and lovely wife.

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023.

KISS performs the first stop of the band’s final farewell “End of the Road World Tour” at Heritage Bank Center in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The legendary rock band will play its final concert on Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City after 50 years of touring.

President Joe Biden is joined on stage by (left to right) Andy Bershear, Mike DeWine, Rob Portman, Sherrod Brown and Mitch McConnell as he finishes his speech during an event to give remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law which will fund major changes to the Brent Spence Bridge and surrounding infrastructure at a lot on the banks of the Ohio River in Covington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores from from second base for the winning run on a single off the bat of first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) in the ninth inning of the MLB interleague between the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The Reds won 7-6 on a walk-off single by Christian Encarnacion-Strand, scoring Elly De La Cruz from second base.

The Buffalo Bills gather as an ambulance parks on the field while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The game was suspended with suspended in the first quarter after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) was taken away in an ambulance following a play.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jordan Battle (27) walks through the tunnel to warmups before the first quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Shai Reiss, 7, of Blue Ash smiles on the shoulders of his father Matthew in the snow in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Enquirer photos of the year: Sam Greene