In photos: Scenes from Afghanistan after the Taliban takes control

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, nearly 20 years after being removed from power by U.S.-backed forces.

The big picture: As the U.S. hastily evacuated American citizens and locally employed staff of its mission in Kabul Monday, thousands of Afghans flocked to the city's airport, where there reports of several people killed in sporadic gunfire. Many Afghans who worked for the ousted government fear reprisals, per the Washington Post.

Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance of the "green zone," where government buildings, residences and foreign embassies are located in Kabul, on Aug. 16. Photo: Wakil Kohsar /AFP via Getty Images

Afghans crowd the tarmac of Kabul's airport on Aug. 16. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Children among the crowds on the tarmac at Kabul's airport on Aug. 16. Photo: Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The entrance gate of the green zone after diplomats began evacuating Kabul on Aug. 15. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Afghan security forces patrol Kabul city on Aug. 15. Photo: Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Taliban fighters and local people sit on an Afghan National Army (ANA) Humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Afghan school girls walking along a Kabul street on Aug. 15, as the Taliban reached the Afghan capital. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

