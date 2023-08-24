Photos: Scenes from the deadly Orange County bar shooting

Investigators work outside Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon. A shooter opened fire Wednesday night at the biker bar, killing three and wounding six, including his estranged wife. Orange County sheriff's deputies said the gunman was also killed. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County sheriff’s officials received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. about a shooting at Cook’s Corner, a landmark biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. The first deputies arrived within two minutes and found a man with a gun. Multiple deputies opened fire, officials said, killing the gunman, a retired sergeant from the Ventura Police Department. The gunman killed three people and wounded six others. The investigation is ongoing.

An investigator works outside the biker bar. The Orange County Sheriff's Department identified the gunman in Wednesday's shooting as John Snowling, a retired Ventura police sergeant. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A biker brings flowers to Cook's Corner in remembrance of the three people who were killed. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

More Orange County investigators arrive at Cook's Corner on Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A tarp covers a body outside the biker bar on Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fog blankets the roadway near the Trabuco Canyon bar on Thursday morning as officials begin investigating the scene of the deadly shooting. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff's deputies monitor the shooting scene Wednesday night down the street from the Cook's Corner bar. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.