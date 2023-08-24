Photos: Scenes from the deadly Orange County bar shooting

Orange County sheriff’s officials received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. about a shooting at Cook’s Corner, a landmark biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. The first deputies arrived within two minutes and found a man with a gun. Multiple deputies opened fire, officials said, killing the gunman, a retired sergeant from the Ventura Police Department. The gunman killed three people and wounded six others. The investigation is ongoing.
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday for arrest and processing at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Wing, Alphabet’s aviation subsidiary, is partnering with Walmart to kick off drone deliveries from the retail chain in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. The flights will begin taking off “in the coming weeks” from a Walmart Supercenter in Frisco, TX, and the companies plan to expand to a second DFW location before the end of the year. The companies say the coverage area from both stores will cover 60,000 homes.
Dropbox is killing off unlimited storage in its business-focused Advanced plan following a surge in shady activity.
It wrote in a blog post that as other services made similar changes to limit storage capacity, it has seen an increase in people using Advanced plans "not to run a business or organization, but instead for purposes like crypto and Chia mining, unrelated individuals pooling storage for personal use cases or even instances of reselling storage."
The Call of Duty franchise continues its Fortnite-ification by announcing the latest playable character will be ‘Tomb Raider’ star Lara Croft. The fictional grave robber will appear in ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ and ‘Modern Warfare II’, joining recent real-life playable characters like Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Durant, among many others.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.