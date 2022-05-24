PHOTOS: Scenes from Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting where 18 children killed

The shooting is the deadliest K-12 school shooting in Texas history, with at least 20 victims confirmed dead as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Tuesday that an an 18-year-old man is the suspect. The shooter was also killed by responding law enforcement, Abbott said.
STORY: Official details on the circumstances of the midday shooting remained sketchy in the immediate aftermath of the violence, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.Governor Greg Abbott told reporters the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two of those officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.In a statement, Uvalde Medical Hospital said it was treating 15 students in its emergency department following the shooting.San Antonio Hospital University Health said it had two patients from the incident -- a child and an adult woman, who is in critical condition. The condition of the child is unknown.The Children's Hospital in San Antonio said it is also treating patients from the shooting.
The children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday's massacre unfolded. They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school's Facebook page showed. School administrators asked parents to stay away.
In a speech on the Senate floor following Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., delivered an emotional plea to his fellow lawmakers in Congress to address gun violence.
UVALDE, Texas (Reuters) -A teenage gunman opened fire in a south Texas elementary school on Tuesday, killing at least 18 children and one adult, before he was also killed, officials said, the latest mass murder as the United States is gripped by an epidemic gun violence. Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious. The confusion of the moment saw the accounts of the death toll vary until the state attorney general's office in an official statement put the tally of lives lost at 18 children and two adults, including the shooter.
Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family titled “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil.” In it, she explores Queen Elizabeth's close bond with the Duke of York.
The season finale of FBI has been pulled by CBS after the tragic school shooting in Texas. The episode titled “Prodigal Son” hits close to the news given that it involves the team preventing a school shooting. Texas School Shooting Prompts Online Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media Figures The official synopsis of […]
Texas DPS/InstagramUVALDE, Texas—The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 18 kids and at least two adults, bought two assault rifles on his birthday and appeared to send some ominous Instagram messages just hours before the massacre.Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother, then crashed his car near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde at about 11:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Police pursued him as he ran into the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Texas offi
The father of a Parkland school shooting victim blasted Republican officials and lawmakers who have blocked action on gun violence after Tuesday’s deadly Texas elementary school shooting. “I’m done. They f—ing failed our kids again. I’ve had it. How many more times are we gonna sit back?” Fred Guttenberg said on MSNBC after 14 children…