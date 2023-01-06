In photos: Severe cold wave grips north India

A severe cold wave has gripped many parts of northern India, with temperatures plummeting to -6C (21F) in Indian-administered Kashmir. The famous Dal Lake, as seen in the picture above, has partially frozen, making it hard for boatmen to ferry passengers and tourists.
Water pipelines have frozen in some parts of Kashmir, road transport has been severely affected and supply chains have been disrupted, making it hard for local communities to meet their daily needs.
India's capital Delhi has also been reeling under a severe cold wave. Some areas of Delhi have recorded temperatures as low as 2.2C. The cold snap has been particularly hard for Delhi's homeless people who mostly sleep on pavements.
Dropping temperatures and dense fog have also disrupted train schedules. India Railways carries some 23 million passengers daily and it's considered the backbone of the country's transport system. Several trains have been running late - sometimes by six to 10 hours - in northern India, throwing people's travel plans into chaos.
The cold wave has also been causing serious health issues, especially in Delhi which also sees severe pollution levels during winter months.
The north-western state of Rajasthan has also been witnessing a severe drop in temperatures. Farmers there say it has affected their work and harvests.
The holy city of Amritsar has also been engulfed in dese fog in the past few days. Transport services, including trains and buses, have been badly hit.
India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes in deliberations during its G-20 presidency this year, a top foreign ministry official said Friday. The summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine decreasing access and affordability of food, fertilizer and fuel; and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies, said Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry. India endeavors, he said, to provide a common platform to deliberate on the concerns, interests and priorities of developing countries and exchange ideas and solutions to various problems.
The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico are due to hold a summit next week, where a major bone of contention could be a dispute centering on whether Mexico breached a trade pact by tightening state control of its energy market. Tensions over Mexico's nationalist policies boiled over into a formal dispute in July, when the Washington and Ottawa filed a complaint against Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal. The complaint argued Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's efforts to change the market to favor state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and national power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) had discriminated against U.S. and Canadian companies.
VOLNOVAKHA, Russia-controlled Ukraine (Reuters) - Worshippers in the eastern occupied Ukrainian town of Volnovakha on Friday marked the Russian Orthodox Christmas Eve in a makeshift chapel that was set up in a home after their church suffered shelling damage. Vera Barda, 74, said the congregation had initially met in a tent after the church was hit during what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
"The dollar is gaining ... and we're seeing the rupee react to a selloff in equities," said Gaurang Somaiya, FX and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Meanwhile, the dollar index held near a one-month high after jumping 1% overnight following U.S. data that highlighted a still-tight labour market.
STORY: Workers removed McDonald's famous golden arches in Kazakhstan's city Almaty on Friday (January 6).That after the fast food giant's local business appeared to fall victim to collateral damage from the Russia-Ukraine war.The brand's exit from the Central Asian nation of 20 million divided opinion among onlookers near one of the Almaty restaurants.Asked whether she was going to miss it, local resident Karina agreed."Of course, it was one of the nicest places where I used to spend time with my friends."Proud of their meat-focused cuisine, Kazakhs expressed incredulity that McDonald's Kazakh licensee, Food Solutions KZ, could not source its beef patties locally.And instead imported them from Russia until the war forced it to stop and ultimately shut down.Though industry insiders say certificates and audits required by the U.S. brand were expensive and lengthy.And local meat producers did not want to bother with them."I doubt any other company will be able to compete with McDonald's in Kazakhstan at the moment as no other fast food chain can repeat the menu that McDonald's had for the same price."Food Solutions did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. McDonald's said its agreement with the licensee had been terminated but did not answer questions about the reasons.The Kazakh company said on Thursday (December 5) it would soon reopen its restaurants under a new brand due to "supply issues."Many Kazakh businesses have faced supply problems in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow that followed. Neighboring Russia is Kazakhstan's main trading partner.