Photos show how the 1918 flu pandemic brought the world to its knees

Police in Seattle protect themselves against the virus.

The National Archives

The 1918 influenza pandemic killed at least 50 million people, and infected one-third of the world's population.

In the US, the virus forced public meetings, schools, churches, and theaters to shut down. In just one year, 675,000 Americans died.

Originally referred to as the Spanish flu, the virus is now known as H1N1, and originated from an avian strain.

Today's outbreak of the novel coronavirus has sparked fears of another pandemic. These images show just how deadly the 1918 flu was.

It was the worst pandemic in modern history.

The 1918 influenza virus swept the globe, killing at least 50 million people worldwide.

In the US, the disease devastated cities, forcing law enforcement to ban public meetings, shut down schools, churches, and theaters, and even stop funerals.

In total, 675,000 Americans died from the Spanish flu, named after the disease's early presence in Spain.

Today's outbreak of the novel coronavirus has sparked fear of another pandemic. The coronavirus, which has hit China the hardest, has spread to 51 other countries, killed at least 2,800, and infected over 83,000 people. The World Health Organization considers the outbreak an international public health emergency that has "pandemic potential."

These photos show the devastation of a pandemic, and how the Spanish flu brought the world to its knees not so long ago.

There is no universal consensus regarding the origins of the H1N1 influenza virus, but some have pointed to the pandemic beginning in France, China, or the US.

The first confirmed case of the virus in the US occurred in the spring of 1918, at an army camp in Fort Riley, Kansas. Two weeks later, 1,100 soldiers were admitted to a hospital, and thousands were sick in barracks. At that time, 38 soldiers died.

Historical photo of the 1918 Spanish influenza ward at Camp Funston, Kansas, showing the many patients ill with the flu

The first strain of the flu was originally called "the three-day fever" and was typically described as a heavy cold. Although the flu spread around the world in just a few weeks, it seemed to have died down by the end of the summer.

But a new strain of the flu virus emerged in the fall, and this time it was significantly more dangerous. The virus took the world by storm, killing victims in just a couple of days.

