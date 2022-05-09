Alabama murder suspect, former corrections officer in custody after chase in Indiana ends in crash

A capital murder suspect and a corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape from an Alabama jail last month are in custody, authorities said Monday.

Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, were captured after a pursuit with authorities in Indiana ended in a wreck, Rick Singleton, sheriff of Lauderdale County in Alabama, told reporters.

"This has ended a very long, stressful, challenging week and a half," Singleton said.

Casey White surrendered to police after the wreck, Singleton said. Vicky White was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Singleton said the nature of her injures remained unclear.

The pair were taken into custody after Casey White was seen on security camera washing a Ford F-150 truck in Evansville, Indiana.

Photos purport to show suspect Casey White, 38, cleaning the Ford F-150 at a car wash in Evansville, Ind. (U.S. Marshals)

The business owner provided authorities with security camera images and the agency confirmed they showed White, the Marshals Service said.

Officials have said that he had a "special relationship" with Vicky White, 56, the former assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Jail. Authorities have said they had a relationship for at least two years and communicated over the phone.

Additional details about their relationship have not been disclosed. Vicky White is believed to have helped Casey White escape on her final day at work.

Vicky White was not seen in the photos from the car wash.

Image: The Ford F-150 (U.S. Marshals)

A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this month for allegedly facilitating or permitting Casey White's April 29 escape.

Casey White was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the stabbing of Connie Ridgeway, 58, and he was already in jail in connection with a 2015 home invasion, carjacking and police chase, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Vicky White, Casey White (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Casey White confessed to stabbing Ridgeway and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared, according to the agency.The U.S. Marshals Service said that investigators have learned that before his sentencing in 2015, “he made threats against his ex-girlfriend and her sister, warning that if he ever got out, he would kill them and that he wanted police to kill him.”

Story continues

The Marshals Service was offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and an additional $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Vicky White.

Officers realized the two were missing around 3:30 p.m. April 29, when Vicky White’s phone went straight to voicemail after repeated attempts to contact her, Singleton said.

Vicky and Casey White left the detention center, purportedly for a mental health evaluation in court. Investigators later confirmed that such an evaluation was never scheduled, Singleton said.

At the time of her departure, Vicky White told the booking officer she planned on going to a medical appointment after dropping off Casey White because she wasn’t feeling well. But she had no appointment scheduled, Singleton said.

She transported the suspect by herself — a violation of the policy requiring two sworn deputies to transport people under those charges, the sheriff said.

Vicky White had talked about retiring for months. She had sold her house, and her last day of work as a Lauderdale County corrections officer was supposed to be April 29 — the day she and Casey White vanished.