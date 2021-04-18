Photos show ancient Egyptian artifacts and skeletons found in a 'lost golden city' built by King Tut's grandfather

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aylin Woodward
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
luxor hawass getty
An ancient Egyptian artifact at the site of the newly discovered "lost golden city" in present-day Luxor. Hassan Mohamed/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed a 3,400-year-old "lost golden city" in Luxor over the last seven months.

  • In 1935, a French excavation team searched for the city - which may be the largest ever built in Ancient Egypt - but never found it.

  • The city, named "tehn Aten," or the dazzling Aten, was built by Amenhotep III, King Tut's grandfather. He is considered the wealthiest Pharaoh who ever lived.

  • Photos from the site show colored pottery, scarab-beetle amulets, jewelry, wine caskets, mud bricks, and an ancient bakery. Only one-third of Aten has been uncovered so far.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

On the banks of the Nile River, 300 miles south of Cairo, sits the city of Luxor. It's adjacent to Egypt's Valley of the Kings, where archaeologists discovered King Tutankhamen's tomb a century ago.

luxor hawass getty
Former Egyptian minister of antiquities and archaeologist Zahi Hawass stands amongst the ruins of a newly discovered ancient city in Luxor, April 10, 2021. Fadel Dawood/picture alliance via Getty Images

Somewhere nearby, King Tut should have a mortuary temple, where priests and relatives left gifts and tribute for the pharaoh to enjoy in the afterlife. But it was never found.

In September, archaeologist Zahi Hawass, the former Egyptian minister of antiquities, set out to find it.

Hawass' team began searching an area of Luxor where Tut's successors, Ay and Horemheb, built their mortuary temples. But instead of Tut's temple, they uncovered an enormous, well-preserved metropolis.

luxor hawass
Walls of an ancient city found in Luxor, Egypt, April 8, 2021. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology and High Council of Antiquities via Reuters

Within weeks of the start of their dig, Hawass' team uncovered mud bricks stamped with Pharaoh Amenhotep III's name. That helped them estimate the city was built 3,400 years ago, since Amenhotep III ruled between 1391 BC and 1353 BC.

"I called the city 'the golden city' because it was built during the golden age of Egypt," Hawass told Insider.

Amenhotep III was King Tut's grandfather, and "the wealthiest Pharaoh who ever lived," according to Betsy Bryan, an Egyptologist from Johns Hopkins University.

king tut
The funerary mask of Tutankhamen, or King Tut, in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Roland Unger/Wikimedia Commons

Amenhotep III ruled during a time of peace, which helped him amass unprecedented wealth, Bryan told Insider.

"He was never at war. All he did was sit back and count money for 40 years, so he built constantly," she said.

Archaeologists knew the Pharaoh had funneled some of his riches into building a city in this area of Egypt: "This is a place we knew existed," Bryan said. But its precise location had eluded diggers for almost a century.

luxor hawass getty
Egyptian excavation workers stand in front of the ruins of the newly discovered "lost golden city" in Luxor. Fadel Dawood/picture alliance via Getty

"Many foreign missions searched for this city and never found it," Hawass said in a press release, adding it may be the largest ancient city ever found in Egypt.

In 1934 and 1935, a French excavation team searched Luxor for the "lost golden city" but came up empty, Hawass said.

Colossi_of_Memnon
The Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, May 18, 2015. Wikimedia Commons

That effort failed because the French archaeologists had been looking in the wrong place, Hawass added. Figuring the city would be clustered around buildings dedicated to the Pharaoh who built it, the group searched next to the Collosi of Memnon: twin statues that depicted Amenhotep III. The Pharaoh's mortuary temple was nearby as well — but they had no luck finding the city.

"It never occurred to them to look slightly south," Bryan said.

The lost city, it turns out, was located to the south and west of Amenhotep III's mortuary temple.

luxor hawass getty
Workers carry a fish covered in gold found in Luxor, April 10, 2021. Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images

So far, Hawass' team has uncovered remnants of the city in an area that's at least half a square mile.

But the city is likely far larger, Bryan said, stretching all the way to the Pharaoh's palace at Malkata, which is almost 2 miles south of the Colossi of Memnon.

In addition to the city's size, Hawass said, "the huge amount of artifacts" his team uncovered there makes this an unprecedented archaeological find.

luxor hawass getty
Egyptian excavation workers prepare to display ancient Egyptian artifacts like pottery vessels found in Luxor. Fadel Dawood/picture alliance via Getty Images

"It will give us a rare glimpse into the life of the ancient Egyptians at the time where the empire was at its wealthiest," he said in a press release.

The city's streets are flanked with buildings, some of which have walls 9 feet tall.

luxor hawass
A new archaeological discovery is seen in Luxor, Egypt, April 8, 2021. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology and High Council of Antiquities via Reuters

Scattered throughout those structures, Hawass' team found rooms filled with pottery, glass, metalwork, and weaving tools. Ancient Egyptians once used these objects in their day-to-day lives, but the tools had lain untouched for millennia.

Hawass' excavation team also found a large cemetery north of the city.

luxor hawass getty
An Egyptian excavation worker removes a cover from a skeleton found at the "lost golden city" in present-day Luxor. Fadel Dawood/picture alliance via Getty Images

They haven't figured out how big the cemetery is yet, but the team discovered a cluster of underground tombs with stairs leading to each tomb entrance.

In one part of the cemetery, the diggers found a grave holding a skeleton with a rope wrapped around its knees.

luxor hawass
A skeleton uncovered at the "lost golden city" in present-day Luxor. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology and High Council of Antiquities via Reuters

Hawass is still investigating why the body was buried in this manner.

The city seems to be divided into industrial and residential areas. In the south, archaeologists found an ancient bakery with a cooking and meal-preparation area, ovens, and pottery used for storing food.

luxor hawass getty
Egyptian excavation workers carry pottery vessels into storage. Hassan Mohamed/picture alliance via Getty Images

Another neighborhood had multiple workshops: one for producing mud bricks used to build temples, and another for producing amulets.

Another part of the city was all houses.

"For those of us interested in the people and how they did stuff, this place is a treasure trove," Bryan said.

Nearby the cemetery, Hawass' team found a piece of pottery containing 22 pounds of dried meat, likely from a butcher at a slaughterhouse.

luxor hawass getty
Egyptian excavation workers prepare to display ancient Egyptian artifacts ahead of a press conference on April 10, 2021. Fadel Dawood/picture alliance via Getty Images

The vessel had an inscription indicating that the meat was for a festival celebrating the continued rule of Amenhotep III.

The city dwellers were skilled craftsmen, Bryan said - they made fancy ceramic vessels, glassware, and temple decorations in the name of Amenhotep III.

luxor hawass
A scarab-beetle amulet and other amulets discovered in the "lost golden city" at Luxor. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology and High Council of Antiquities via Reuters

"It really is like peeking into the king's private storage unit," she said. "That kind of specialization was rarely seen anywhere."

Hawass' team also uncovered scarab-beetle amulets, rings, and wine caskets in the city.

luxor hawass getty
Rings of blue stone found in the "lost golden city" in Luxor. Fadel Dawood/picture alliance via Getty Images

According to Bryan, the city was Amenhotep III's love letter to the god Aten.

"When ancient Egyptian kings built, they would dedicate their construction to a deity and associate themselves with that deity," she said.

Aten was depicted as a sun disc. Archaeologists typically associated the deity with Amenhotep III's son, Akhenaten, who worshipped Aten instead of the chief Egyptian god of the sun and air, Amon.

This discovery shows that Amenhotep III believed in Aten too, Hawass said — which explains why the Pharoah named the city "tehn Aten," meaning the dazzling Aten.

After taking over from his father, Akhenaten - King Tut's father - briefly lived in Aten. Then he moved 250 miles north to a city called Amarna, along with his people. That's where King Tut was born.

luxor hawass
An ancient pottery vessel discovered in Luxor, Egypt. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology and High Council of Antiquities via Reuters

Akhenaten's exodus to Amarna could be why so many tools and artifacts were left behind in Aten.

"When you pick up and move, you're not going to take the ceramics," Bryan said.

According to Hawass, Akhenaten fled to Amarna and built that city to escape the priests of Amon, who were displeased that their Pharaoh was worshipping a different god than their own.

Small_aten_temple amarna
Temple of the Aten in Amarna, Egypt. Wikimedia Commons

Akhenaten was branded a heretic. Following his death, King Tut's family moved to Thebes, another city in the Luxor area that served as the ancient Egyptian capital.

It's unclear whether Aten was ever reoccupied.

Hawass said there's plenty more to find of the "lost golden city," since only one-third of it has been uncovered so far.

luxor hawass getty
Former Egyptian minister of antiquities Zahi Hawass speaks during a press conference on the newly discovered "lost golden city" in Luxor, April 10, 2021. Hassan Mohamed/picture alliance via Getty Images

"We still think that the city has an extension to the west and to the north, and that is our goal by next September," Hawass said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Light Spring Jackets You'll Grab Every Time You Leave the House

    Ever heard of transitional weather?

  • North Carolina teacher was killed in 'old Western shootout' after he tried to rob a Mexican drug cartel member, police say

    Deputies seized five firearms, 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, and roughly $7,000 in cash from the scene, authorities said.

  • Despite progress on vaccination, US seeing more than 70,000 COVID cases per day

    Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden joins "GMA" to discuss rising coronavirus cases and the vaccination process.

  • Oscar De La Hoya vs Eddie Alvarez?

    Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya is looking to make his return to the ring. Will it be against MMA legend Eddie Alvarez and not a boxer instead?

  • Remembering Prince Philip

    The prince was husband to a queen and the father and grandfather to future kings.

  • Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright and George Floyd: Would more de-escalation training stop police from killing people?

    The trial of Derek Chauvin and the shootings of Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright have renewed the spotlight on the inadequate nature of police training.

  • Scientists find only 3% of land areas unblemished by humans

    In fact, only about 3% of land surfaces might be ecologically intact -- still home to their full range of native species and unblemished by human activity, according to new research. The finding -- published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change -- is far lower than previous estimates based on satellite images, which suggested around 20% to 40% of land ecosystems were undamaged. For the new study, however, scientists conducted an extensive survey of forest cover and species losses to understand better what was happening beneath the world’s tree canopies.

  • ‘Godzilla’ shark discovered in New Mexico gets formal name

    The 300-million-year-old shark’s teeth were the first sign that it might be a distinct species. “Great for grasping and crushing prey rather than piercing prey,” said discoverer John-Paul Hodnett, who was a graduate student when he unearthed the first fossils of the shark at a dig east of Albuquerque in 2013. This week, Hodnett and a slew of other researchers published their findings in a bulletin of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science identifying the shark as a separate species.

  • New blast at St. Vincent volcano; cruise ship helps evacuees

    La Soufriere volcano shot out another explosive burst of gas and ash on Friday as a cruise ship arrived to evacuate some of the foreigners who had been stuck on a St. Vincent island coated in ash from a week of violent eruptions. Friday morning's blast “wasn’t a big explosion compared to the ones that we last weekend, but it was big enough to punch a hole through the clouds," said Richard Robertson, lead scientist at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, in an interview with local NBC radio. During a comparable eruption cycle in 1902, explosive eruptions continued to shake the island for months after an initial burst killed some 1,700 people, though the new eruptions so far have caused no reported deaths among a population that had received official warning a day earlier that danger was imminent.

  • Richmond grandfather killed as he sat in his car

    The victim's daughter and grandchildren ran outside to find him fatally shot and lying on the ground.

  • Prosecutors pressed to look into Ghislaine Maxwell role in recruiting women 'years before' she was charged

    Lawyers for a victim of Jeffrey Epstein pressed prosecutors in New York to look into allegations Ghislaine Maxwell played a role in recruiting young women years before charges were brought, newly unsealed documents suggest. A tranche of new files in the criminal case against Ms Maxwell were released on Friday after a judge ordered them to be made public. The release of the documents came as a US judge rejected Ms Maxwell's bid to dismiss the original indictment accusing the British socialite of aiding the Epstein's sexual abuse of girls. US District Judge Alison Nathan rejected Ms Maxwell's arguments that she could not get a fair trial because of a drumbeat of negative media publicity, or was being scapegoated because Epstein was dead. Ms Nathan nonetheless agreed to Ms Maxwell's request to sever two perjury charges, which would be tried separately. Among the files released on Friday are handwritten notes taken by Amanda Kramer, who was working as a child protection coordinator at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, during a meeting with lawyers representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was recruited by Ms Maxwell and abused and trafficked to Epstein and his associates. Ms Giuffre has been locked in civil lawsuits against Ms Maxwell for years, accusing the British socialite of defaming her for saying she was lying about the alleged abuse. One scribbled note, made during the meeting on February 29, 2016, reads: “Ghislaine Maxwell - daughter of Robert Maxwell - head recruiter.” Another makes a note of Stan Pottinger, an attorney for Ms Guiffre, apparently telling her they were aware of “photos of naked girls on Maxwell’s comp (computer).” It goes on: “Maxwell took sexually explicit photos of her (Virginia) regularly. Maxwell gave photo to Epstein for bday @ age 16. Saved on computers. Subp (subpoena) issued for computers.” Ms Kramer writes another note about a police search warrant that had recently been issued on Epstein’s Palm Beach home in Florida, where a “collage of photos included nude girls incl. Clients,” were reportedly found. The lawyers tell Ms Kramer they believe someone tipped off Epstein before the search, however: “Epstein tipped off. All computers were gone.” The claims are not findings but rather unproven allegations, which are disputed by Ms Maxwell. The lawyers, who were working on Ms Giuffre’s civil suit at the time, told Ms Kramer that Ms Giuffre wanted to see Epstein and Ms Maxwell prosecuted. They emailed Ms Kramer later that day to thank her for meeting with them and offered to help with any other information she may need. After the meeting in Manhattan, Ms Kramer spoke to the head of the criminal division for the SDNY about the possibility of pursuing charges against Epstein but nothing came of it. In a later set of notes from February of this year of a meeting between Ms Kramer and officials from the department of justice and the FBI, Ms Kramer is asked about the 2016 meeting. “AK’s understanding was not that the attorneys were hoping SDNY would investigate or charge anyone other than Epstein. No investigation was opened as a result of the February 29, 2016 meeting,” the notes read. In the intervening time, in 2018, the Miami Herald published an investigation into Epstein that revealed the scale of his abuse of young women that spanned the country. It also uncovered details of a so-called sweetheart deal struck more than a decade earlier between the financier’s attorneys and prosecutors in South Florida over prostitution charges. The notes that were unsealed on Friday record Ms Kramer’s reaction to the paper’s report: “AK remembers telling them that she felt terrible reading the Miami Herald series. AK read the article and was very disturbed to read about how the case was resolved in SDFL (Southern District of Florida).” Ms Kramer was no longer working as child safety co-ordinator at the time the Herald report was published. Ms Maxwell was indicted in July 2020 on charges of sex trafficking a minor and sex trafficking conspiracy. She had pleaded not guilty.

  • Litman: Want more gun control? Don't make it about AR-15s

    Widespread support for background checks and smart gun technology could push enough GOP senators out of lockstep on gun control.

  • India is the world's biggest vaccine producer but it's struggling to get enough COVID-19 vaccines to give to its own population

    India set a goal to fully vaccinating 300 million people by August but so far only 15.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

  • Man has ‘perfect’ response to ‘uneducated’ comments about his relationship: ‘Trans women are real women’

    A TikToker and her boyfriend started an important conversation about dating within the transgender community.

  • Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $29 at Amazon for 2 more days

    Have you ever heard of Depstech's wireless borescope cameras? Probably not. But rest assured that once you try one out, you'll love it and you'll wonder where it has been all your life. These awesome little gadgets basically let your smartphone see inside almost anything. They're best-sellers among BGR Deals readers pretty much every single time they go on sale with any discounts, and right now multiple models are on sale either at all-time low prices or close to them. Each different model offers great features and nifty add-ons, and you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. This week, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on three different models that have been quite popular with our readers in the past. Wondering how good this week's deals are? Well, prices start at just $28.85 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope. That's within a few cents of this borescope's all-time low price, so it's definitely a deal you won't want to miss. The Depstech WF010 Borescope is a wildly popular "snake camera" that connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF010 beams video back to your phone. You can record that video feed or capture photos if you want, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. This is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was a best-seller ahead of the holidays last year when the price dropped to just $28.79 for Black Friday. Now, you can get this perennial best-selling for just 6¢ more than it cost ahead of the holidays last year. On top of that, there are also two other Depstech borescope deals running right now at Amazon. The first one is on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in. The $100 Depstech DS450 Borescope is down to just $69.99 when you clip the 30% coupon on the Amazon page, and it's the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display. And finally, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF010 model, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally sells for $50 is down to $39.99 right now. All three of these hot sales are set to end on April 18, but sometimes these popular bargains sell out ahead of schedule. In other words... hurry or you might miss out! Depstech WF020 Borescope - $28.85 (reg. $37) This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Armed with 11.5ft bendable semi-rigid Snake cable can extend to all corner of your house. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work. WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection. HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640x480, 1280 x 720, 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. Depstech WF028 Borescope - $39.99 (reg. $50) Revolutionary HD 5.0MP Endoscope Sees through Everywhere: high-efficient third-generation chip, 2592x1944 resolution, copper core for semi-ridged cable, DEPSTECH superb 8.5mm WiFi borescope envisions the hard-to-reach places exquisite clearly. Bluart & Camtele, Newest Top Technologies for Inspection Camera: Adjustable 6 LED lights with Bluart tech, illuminate the darkness and reduce the overexposure, capturing pictures and videos more sharply in the best optical condition. Camtele expands the usual focal distance from 3 inches to 16 inches, larger observation scope generated, less inconvenience during the use. 2200 mAh Battery, longer Using Time: larger battery capacity for the WiFi box, the time for inspection will be prolonged. For our customer’s better experience, we especially design the power module reaching 2200 mAh, reducing the annoyance of insufficient working period. Depstech DS450 Borescope - $66.21 (reg. $100) [1080P Dual Lens]: The dual-lens endoscope can inspect the range of 80° in front and its side with the ergonomics design, allowing you to observe the pipeline inner situation more conveniently. [Updated 4.5in IPS Screen]: This hand-held borescope is ready to use after powering on, displaying the real-time image directly on its 4.5-inch color screen; 3300mAh large capacity provides 5 hours continuous work. [Torch Light & 7 Adjustable Lights]: Featuring with 7 adjustable LED lights on the camera tip, this inspection camera helps you see clearly even when inspecting in a dark place. Behind the endoscope, there is a built-in torchlight for inspecting at night.

  • Voluntary Gun Buybacks Are the Best This Country Is Going to Get

    A big chunk of the nation is too steeped in anti-government paranoia for anything mandatory to ever work.

  • Your Horoscope for the Week of April 18

    Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.

  • Biden news — live: John Kerry apologises for Trump as mask-burning event ends conservative conference

    Follow the latest in US politics as John Kerry apologises for the ‘last four years’ under Trump

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.