Photos show how ants escaped a Soviet nuclear weapons bunker after surviving on cannibalism for years

A colony of wood ants trapped in a Soviet nuclear weapons bunker survived for years on cannibalism.

Ants kept falling through a ventilation pipe into the bunker, where they had nothing but corpses to eat.

A team of scientists set up a wooden board so the ants could climb back up the ventilation pipe and into the forest above.

Scientists finally understand how a colony of ants survived for years in a cold, dark bunker: cannibalism.

The wood ants had fallen through a ventilation pipe into a Soviet-built bunker, once used to store nuclear weapons, in the forests of Poland. Once inside, they were trapped with only other worker ants and millions of corpses.

The plight of those ants is detailed in an October study published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

Here's their harrowing tale.

A colony of ants recently escaped a Soviet-era bunker in Poland, once used to store nuclear weapons.

Researchers studying wood ants in the forests of Poland first stumbled upon the unfortunate colony in 2013. They estimated that almost one million ants were inside the bunker, but couldn't tell how long they'd been trapped there.

The bunker had been part of a Soviet nuclear base from the late 1960s to 1992.







The scientists only found worker ants in the bunker, with no queen and no larvae.

The ants didn't seem to produce any offspring, likely due to low temperatures and lack of food.







The bunker colony grew as ants from the original colony, in the forest above, fell through a ventilation pipe beneath their nest.

In total darkness, the bunker colony built its own mound from dirt on the bunker floor.