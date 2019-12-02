Photos show how ants escaped a Soviet nuclear-weapons bunker after surviving on cannibalism for years

A colony of wood ants trapped in a Soviet nuclear-weapons bunker survived for years on cannibalism.

Ants kept falling through a ventilation pipe into the bunker, where they had nothing but corpses to eat.

A team of scientists set up a wooden board so the ants could climb back up the ventilation pipe and into the forest.

Scientists finally understand how a colony of ants survived for years in a cold, dark bunker: cannibalism.

The wood ants had fallen through a ventilation pipe into a Soviet-built bunker, once used to store nuclear weapons, in the forests of Poland. Once inside, the ants were trapped with only other worker ants and millions of corpses.

The plight of those ants is detailed in a study published in October in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

Here's their harrowing tale.

A colony of ants recently escaped a Soviet-era bunker in Poland once used to store nuclear weapons.

Researchers studying wood ants in the forests of Poland first stumbled upon the unfortunate colony in 2013. They estimated that almost 1 million ants were inside the bunker but couldn't tell how long they'd been trapped there.

The bunker had been part of a Soviet nuclear base from the late 1960s to 1992.

The scientists found only worker ants in the bunker, with no queen and no larvae.

The ants didn't seem to produce any offspring, likely because of low temperatures and lack of food.

The bunker colony grew as ants from the original colony in the forest fell through a ventilation pipe beneath their nest.

In total darkness, the bunker colony built its own mound from dirt on the bunker floor.

Freedom was always just out of reach. Since they couldn't move along the ceiling, the ants couldn't climb back up the pipe.

The researchers could get in and out of the bunker through cracks that the ants couldn't access. They started to think about how they could help the ants escape.

The ants' food source remained a mystery until the researchers came back in 2016 and examined some of the 2 million ant corpses piled up around the bunker.

