Photos show Beijing glowing yellow in the worst sandstorm for a decade: 'It looks like the end of the world'

Sinéad Baker
·3 min read
Beijing sandstorm
A woman walks along a pedestrian bridge amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing, March 15, 2021. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

  • Photos show Beijing glowing yellow as the city is hit by a huge sandstorm.

  • The China Meteorological Administration called it the biggest sandstorm in a decade.

  • Air pollution levels are dangerously high and many flights have been canceled.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Chinese capital of Beijing was covered in yellow haze on Monday as it was blanketed in a huge sandstorm that caused widespread disruption and spiking air pollution levels.

Photos showed the city glowing yellow and buildings obscured as winds blew sand into the city:

Beijing
A Beijing road during a sandstorm on March 15 2021. Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The China Meteorological Administration said on Monday that sandstorms had reached provinces across northern China, including Hebei - the province that surrounds Beijing - after they already hit Inner Mongolia.

The sand is being blown in from the Gobi desert in Inner Mongolia, Reuters reported.

China sandstorm
A sandstorm enveloping Beijing on March 15, 2021. Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Air Quality Index gave the city a "hazardous" 999 rating on Monday, which means "everyone may experience more serious health effects" and that "everyone should avoid all outdoor exertion."

In comparison, Tokyo, Japan, was given a "good" rating of 42, London, England, was given a "good" rating of 30, and Manhattan, New York, was given a "moderate" rating of 51.

Some flights in and out of Beijing have also been grounded as a result of the sandstorm: Around a fifth of flights coming and going from Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport were cancelled as of midday on Monday, Reuters reported.

China sandstorm
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands against the China Central Television (CCTV) building as capital city is hit by polluted air and a sandstorm in Beijing, Monday, March 15, 2021. AP Photo/Andy Wong

Flora Zou, who lives in Beijing, told Reuters: "It looks like the end of the world."

"In this kind of weather I really, really don't want to be outside," she said.

Sandstorms typically occur in Beijing at this time of year.

But the China Meteorological Administration called this one the biggest in a decade, Reuters reported.

China sandstorm
A sandstorm hits Beijing, China, March 15, 2021. Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Guardian reported that levels of PM2.5 air pollution particles were above 600 micrograms in some parts of the city.

The particles can get into the lungs, and the World Health Organization recommends average daily concentrations of just 25.

The WHO says that the particles "can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the blood system" and that "chronic exposure to particles contributes to the risk of developing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as of lung cancer."

Reuters noted that deforestation in China has helped soil erosion, making events like sandstorms worse.

China has been trying to plant more trees to slow this erosion, and to trap sand and dust being blown in from nearby deserts.

Beijing sandstorm
A man walks on a street during a sandstorm in the financial district in Beijing on March 15, 2021. NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Beyoncé is now the most-awarded woman in the history of the Grammy Awards

    The iconic singer was the most-nominated artist on Sunday with nine total nods. She won big for "Black Parade" and "Savage."

  • 34 things you probably didn't know about Beyoncé

    The "Drunk in Love" singer is known for keeping her privacy. Insider compiled a list of facts about Beyoncé and her albums, like "Lemonade" and "4."

  • Cardi B Performs ‘WAP’ on a Giant Stiletto Heel at the 2021 Grammy Awards

    Cardi B wore gold metallic armor for her Grammys performance.

  • HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

    A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection and treatment outcomes for children, said Benny Zee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

  • Cardi B's Hair Was Pastel Pink and Shorter Than Ever at the Grammys

    Naturally, it looked amazing on her.

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher says she wants her daughters to see her 'prioritizing self-care'

    The "Sweet Magnolias" star talks wellness, parenting and raising awareness about allergies with husband Nick.

  • About 6,000 students at Duke ordered to remain in their residence halls for a week following a COVID-19 outbreak linked to frat parties

    Students at Duke were shifted to virtual class and told to remain in their rooms for the next seven days after more than 180 students tested positive.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Covid vaccine hesitancy delays House reopening as 25% of representatives are yet to take jabs

    Vaccine has been made available to all members of Congress for continuity of government operations

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' following bombshell Oprah interview, says former adviser

    Donald Trump said: "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

    "Our main story tonight concerns, I'm sorry to say, Tucker Carlson," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm," this time around women serving in the military. "This comment sparked an all-too-familiar cycle of condemnation, defensiveness, and hype," he said, "and look, I would like nothing more than to not play into his wildly offensive schtick," but Carlson already gets lots of attention — from, for example, more than 3 million Fox News viewers on an average night, even young people. And if Carlson's expanding role at Fox "wasn't enough, Tucker's also being floated as a potential future presidential candidate, which would be seriously alarming, because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points," Oliver said. "Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn't fit neatly into a lot of people's perception of white supremacist," but "given that Tucker has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials, we thought tonight it would be worth talking about him: where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous." Carlson frequently, ingenuously asks what white supremacy or white nationalism even means, but when you look at his long public record of commentary, Oliver said, it's essentially the sum of his message: "He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn't our strength; immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided; and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western Civilization." And Carlson is so dangerous, he said, because his "well-laundered version" of white supremacy reaches millions of people who wouldn't be receptive to the unlaundered version. You can watch Oliver call Carlson a "performatively outraged wedge salad," a "relentlessly indignant picket fence," and a "walking yacht club scrunching his face up for an hour every night," usually "making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin." But be aware there is also NSFW language. The Daily Show recently had a broader, lighter, more safe-for-work recap of Carlson's career and messaging, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? Marco Rubio's Amazon union position is hilariously tangled

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'

    The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church won't bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, whom he's been accused of mistreating, made history.

  • Duke is done. Passed over by NCAA, Blue Devils basketball won’t play in NIT.

    Blue Devils miss NCAA tournament since 1995