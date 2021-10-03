Photos show the Canary Island volcano in the Atlantic, which is becoming 'much more aggressive,' say scientists

Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Lava from a volcano that erupted Sept. 19 on Spain's Canary Islands has finally reached the Atlantic Ocean after wiping out hundreds of homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. (AP Photo/Saul Santos)

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located in La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands, exploded on September 19 and is becoming "much more aggressive," scientists warn

Authorities have recorded multiple earthquakes, and a new flow of fiery magma as the volcano continues to erupt, blowing more fissures and spewing more lava into the sea, according to AP.

More than 6000 people have had to be evacuated - including 400 tourists.

People observe the Cumbre Vieja volcano spewing lava, ash and smoke from El Paso, in the Canary Island of La Palma late on October 2, 2021 (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the eruption beginning more than two weeks ago, authorities are reporting "intense" activity in the area.

Estimates state that the volcano has so far emitted 80 million cubic meters of molten rock, said AP.

Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew lava, on the Canary island of La Palma in El Paso on October 02, 2021 Photo by Senhan Bolelli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The lava rolled into the ocean at Playa del Perdido, destroying 656 homes and 662 acres of land in its path, according to a tweet by EU's Copernicus earth observation service.

One home dubbed the 'miracle house' for remaining standing as the lava river swam around it was destroyed.

Lava from a volcano eruption surrounds a house - dubbed "the miracle house" on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, Pool)

"Everything's been destroyed," Ranier Cocq, owner of the destroyed 'miracle home', told Spanish news site El Mundo. "We've lost everything on our beloved island. It's very sad."

President of the Canary Islands Ángel Víctor Torres said the cost of damage from the eruption is around €400m ($466m).

The ​Canary Islands Volcano Institute estimates that the eruption could last between 24 and 84 days.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano from the Aridane valley, on 1 October 2021, in Tacande de Abajo, La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. This Friday a new mouth has been opened in the volcano and the lava expelled by the volcano flows through two new lava flows that go down parallel to the main one (Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Spanish government has declared La Palma a disaster zone and has vowed to provide financial support to those affected.

The smoke plumes are concentrated along the Atlantic Ocean and the African continent, according to the EU Earth Observation Programme.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, pictured from Tazacorte, spews lava, ash and smoke, in the Canary Island of La Palma on October 2, 2021. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

