Photos show catastrophic damage in Germany caused by extreme rain and flooding

A women helped pick up debris after parts of Germany were inundated with rainfall and flooding on July 19. Bram Janssen/Associated Press

Parts of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany experienced devastating floods in mid-July.

In Germany, nearly 200 people are dead, 300 are missing, and 749 are injured due to the flooding, according to police reports cited by NBC.

Photos show what streets around Germany looked like in the aftermath of the extreme weather.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Severe rainfall on Thursday and Friday caused flooding in Western Europe that devastated parts of Germany. Photos show how the extreme weather caused damage to neighborhoods, streets, and homes.

Emergency crews pictured on Monday in Rhineland-Palatinate. CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Source: NBC News

At least 300 people are missing after the floods, while 197 are dead and 749 are injured, according to police reports cited by NBC on Tuesday. Many areas in Germany experienced 24-hour rainfall that brought between 3.9 to 5.9 inches of rain - more than a month's worth of rain, according to CNN.

A photo taken on Sunday showed how flooding cracked roadways and caused buildings to crumble. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: NBC News, CNN

Streets turned into rivers in the aftermath of the flooding.

Two emergency crew personnel stand in floodwaters on Saturday. Michael Probst/Associated Press

Source: Forbes, AP

Some houses collapsed with the floodwater, mudslides occurred, and some people were trapped atop their roofs as they waited to be rescued.

People pictured on Monday cleaning debris. Adam Berry/Getty Images

Source: AP

The flooding caused roadways to buckle, like one pictured here in the German state Rhineland-Palatinate.

A roadway pictured on Monday in Rhineland-Palatinate appeared broken due to flooding. picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

Roman Veith, a doctor who helped his family gather their belongings in the riverside village of Dernau, Germany, told NBC of the flooding: "Everything is destroyed on a scale I wasn't able to imagine before I saw it today."

A photo taken Sunday shows a damaged car and debris filling a street. picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: NBC News

Ursula Schuch, a resident of the town Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, told the BBC: "We have no water, no electricity, no gas. The toilet can't be flushed. Nothing is working. You can't shower... I am nearly 80 years old and I've never experienced anything like it."

A photo taken Monday showed tilted cars in Germany. CHRISTIAN MANG/Reuters

Source: BBC News

The heavy rainfall and severe flooding have worried climate scientists. While scientists can't yet confirm the cause of the flooding, they said the link between extreme weather and the climate crisis was apparent.

Story continues

People pictured on Friday are shown collecting debris in Bad Münstereifel, Germany. INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Source: AP

Read the original article on Insider