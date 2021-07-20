Photos show catastrophic damage in Germany caused by extreme rain and flooding
Parts of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany experienced devastating floods in mid-July.
In Germany, nearly 200 people are dead, 300 are missing, and 749 are injured due to the flooding, according to police reports cited by NBC.
Photos show what streets around Germany looked like in the aftermath of the extreme weather.
Severe rainfall on Thursday and Friday caused flooding in Western Europe that devastated parts of Germany. Photos show how the extreme weather caused damage to neighborhoods, streets, and homes.
At least 300 people are missing after the floods, while 197 are dead and 749 are injured, according to police reports cited by NBC on Tuesday. Many areas in Germany experienced 24-hour rainfall that brought between 3.9 to 5.9 inches of rain - more than a month's worth of rain, according to CNN.
Streets turned into rivers in the aftermath of the flooding.
Some houses collapsed with the floodwater, mudslides occurred, and some people were trapped atop their roofs as they waited to be rescued.
The flooding caused roadways to buckle, like one pictured here in the German state Rhineland-Palatinate.
Roman Veith, a doctor who helped his family gather their belongings in the riverside village of Dernau, Germany, told NBC of the flooding: "Everything is destroyed on a scale I wasn't able to imagine before I saw it today."
Ursula Schuch, a resident of the town Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, told the BBC: "We have no water, no electricity, no gas. The toilet can't be flushed. Nothing is working. You can't shower... I am nearly 80 years old and I've never experienced anything like it."
The heavy rainfall and severe flooding have worried climate scientists. While scientists can't yet confirm the cause of the flooding, they said the link between extreme weather and the climate crisis was apparent.
