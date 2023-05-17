Photos show 'catastrophic' floods, dramatic rescue efforts in Italy: 8 dead, thousands stranded

Dramatic scenes of rescue workers carrying people through chest-high waters in flooded northern Italy towns have centered global attention on the hard-hit region of Emilia-Romagna, which has been blasted with rain the past two days, officials said on Wednesday.

Major floods have killed at least eight people, forced another 10,000 to evacuate, and left 50,000 people without electricity in Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy that borders the Adriatic Sea, the Associated Press reported.

Rescue efforts were underway to retrieve people who have sought refuge on the upper stories of buildings and volunteers are using rubber dinghies to transport residents from their homes to shelter.

As much as 20 inches of rain

Reuters reported that some areas have received as much as 20 inches of rain in 36 hours, about half the average annual amount, according to Nello Musumeci, the Italian civil protection minister.

The rainfall has been unprecedented and “catastrophic,” said regional president of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini. In Cesena, neighbors held a young girl above the floodwaters after swimming across fast-moving waters to move the mother and child to safety, the Associated Press reported.

F1 Grand Prix in Imola canceled

This weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Imola was called off to relieve pressure on the emergency services.

The race at Imola, which is close to many of the worst-hit areas, was called off in an effort to relieve pressure on the emergency services and prevent motor racing fans from converging on the reeling region.

Authorities in Venice have activated a mobile barrier in the lagoon to prepare for a rare May high-tide flood.

Italy flood photos

A view of the swollen Santerno River with behind the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola has been canceled because of deadly floods. Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services. F1 personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region.

Flooded bungalows are pictured in Cesena on May 17, 2023 after heavy rains caused major floods in central Italy. Trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out, and at least eight people have died after the floods across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.

A dog walks past the swollen Santerno River, in Imola, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola has been canceled because of deadly floods. Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services. F1 personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ORG XMIT: ALT115

Speleological alpine rescuers search for missing persons in a flooded area near a supermarket in Cesena on May 17, 2023. Heavy rains have caused major flooding in central Italy, where trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out.

Volunteer firefighters ride their dinghy across a street flooded by the river Savio in the Ponte Vecchio district of Cesena, central eastern Italy, on May 17, 2023. Trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out, and multiple people have died after the floods across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.

A picture taken in Cesena on May 17, 2023 shows a flooded supermarket area after heavy rains have caused major flooding in central Italy, where trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out.

Local residents observe the aftermath of a flooding in a street of the San Rocco district of Cesena on May 17, 2023. Heavy rains have caused major floods in central Italy, where trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out.

This picture taken in Cesena on May 17, 2023, shows damaged cars in a flooded street in San Rocco district after the flooding of the Savio river.

Sandbags are lined up along a flooded street in Bologna, Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

People crosses a flooded street in Bologna, Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

A view of an overflowing Savio river in Cesena, central Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The mayor of the city of Cesena, Enzo Lattuca, posted a video early Wednesday on Facebook to warn that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. He urged residents to move to upper floors of their homes and avoid riverbanks, and announced the closure to traffic of some bridges and streets after heavy flooding sent rivers of mud sloshing through town.

This photo provided by the Italian Carabinieri police shows flooded fields in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

This photo provided by the Italian Coast guard shows a man on the roof of a flooded house just before being rescued by helicopter, in the area of the town of Faenza in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Sandbags are lined up along a flooded street in Bologna, Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Speleological alpine rescuers look for missing persons at an underpass in Cesena on May 17, 2023 after heavy rains have caused major floodings in central Italy, where trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out.

Local residents observe the aftermath of a flooding in a street of the San Rocco district of Cesena on May 17, 2023.

A picture taken in Cesena on May 17, 2023 shows a flooded street after heavy rains have caused major flooding in central Italy, where trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out.

A dog walks in the flooded San Rocco district of Cesena on May 17, 2023.

A picture taken in Cesena on May 17, 2023 shows a flooded street after heavy rains have caused major flooding in central Italy.

A view of the swollen Santerno River with behind the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola has been canceled because of deadly floods. Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services. F1 personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region.

