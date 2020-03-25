Photos show how the coronavirus turned the world second most populous country from bustling to deserted, as India imposes a lockdown on it's 1.3 billion residents

A security personnel keeps watch at Victoria Memorial Hall during the second day of lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronavirus on March 24, 2020 in Kolkata, India.

Samir Jana/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India's 1.3 million people are under a three-week lockdown to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The country has the world's second-largest population.

There have been 536 reported coronavirus cases, but some experts argue there are likely more.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown on the country on Tuesday.

"There will be a total ban of coming out of your homes," Modi said according to The New York Times.

India has the second-largest population in the world, with 1.3 billion people.

"Every state, every district, every lane, every village will be under lockdown," Mr. Modi said according to The Times.

Here's what the country looks like after Modi announced the lockdown only a few hours before it went into effect on Tuesday.

India has reported 536 COVID-19 cases, with 10 deaths, but Modi said without three weeks of social distancing, the situation will be much worse.

Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

"If we're not able to manage the pandemic in the next 21 days, the country and your family will be set back for 21 years," Modi said.

China, the most populous country in the world and the epicenter of the pandemic reported more than 81,000 cases and over 3,200 deaths.

Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

According to Business Insider, Modi compared the lack of control of the outbreak in countries like the US and Italy, which have better healthcare systems, to what could happen in India.

"We must understand that the health services in Italy and USA are considered the best in the world," Modi said. "In spite of that, these countries couldn't mitigate the impact of coronavirus."

The crackdown is meant to lessen the burden on the country's health care system.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Business Insider previously reported that India spends about 3.7% of its GDP on health-care. While patients don't pay for COVID-19 tests, the test costs the government about 5,000 rupees ($67).

Some experts don't believe the number of cases reported in India is accurate, which may be due to limited testing.

Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, India has limited testing to those who have traveled to affected regions, and only recently extended tests to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

Balaram Bharghava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research, told the AP that the World Health Organization's recommendation to test as many people as possible did not apply to India, which has not seen community transmission.

"Therefore it creates more fear, more paranoia, and more hype," Bharghava told the AP.

As of March 17, the country was only administering 90 tests per day and only 11,500 people have been tested.