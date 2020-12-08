Photos show how countries around the world are preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as the pandemic rages with ferocity
The world is preparing to move past the global COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people as vaccines begin to roll out to the public.
The UK is expected to distribute Pfizer's vaccine for the novel coronavirus this week after British authorities approved it for emergency use on December 2.
Photos show how different countries are preparing to receive mass shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech and other global pharmaceutical heavyweights.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 67 million people around the world have caught the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 67 million people around the world have caught the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.
The UK is expected to distribute Pfizer's vaccine for the novel coronavirus this week after British authorities approved it for emergency use on December 2. The United States is not too far behind as some Americans could start receiving the same vaccine by the end of this week.
As Business Insider reported, effective preparation methods are crucial to ensure the seamless distribution of the Pfizer vaccine in particular, which needs to be held at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit while in transit.
The United Kingdom is the first western country to authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. Frontline workers and older people will be on top of the list to receive it.
Source: Business Insider, Sky News
Croydon University hospital in South London was one of the first sites to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
In addition to hospitals, the vaccine will be provided at unique locations including sports arenas. According to local news, nearly 1,000 people will get vaccinated on a daily basis at the Manchester Tennis and Football Centre in England.
Source: Associated Press, Manchester Evening News
In the US, American Airlines is preparing to assist with COVID-19 distribution once greenlit by health officials.
Source: Yahoo Finance
Cooling units are utilized to help store the Pfizer vaccine at the proper temperature of minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit. "The containers themselves that are loaded onto the aircraft contain the cooling units. And again, other than the dry ice that is being used by someone like Pfizer," American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker told Yahoo Finance.
Source: Yahoo Finance, Business Insider
German officials say vaccine distribution should begin there at the beginning of January.
Source: Reuters
However, the authorization has yet to be approved by European Union authorities. Once that's done, experts say nearly 9 million people will receive the vaccine during the first wave.
Source: Associated Press, The Local Germany
News reports in Germany say the country is gearing up to create 60 vaccination sites including at supermarkets, airports, and skating rinks.
Source: The Local Germany
Belgium Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said vaccine distribution will begin in early January. The country bought five different vaccines, including from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
Source: Politico
According to Reuters, Indonesia obtained 1.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech on Sunday.
Source: Reuters
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said an additional 1.8 million doses of the vaccine are set to arrive in January.
Source: Bloomberg
Essential workers, first responders, and the military will be the first groups to receive the vaccination this month.
Source: Bloomberg
