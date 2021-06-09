Photos show how crowded European tourist spots are becoming as summer travel heats up

Europe's top tourist destinations are filling up with visitors as countries ease travel restrictions. Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo; Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

Summer travel in Europe is heating up as more countries open their borders to international tourists.

A handful of European countries, like Italy and Greece, have started welcoming American visitors.

Photos show busy beaches and tourist sites around Europe, from Venice to the Acropolis in Greece.

On Saturday, tourists were pictured flooding the streets of Venice near the Ponte della Paglia bridge.

Italy began opening its border to international tourists including Americans on May 16, Travel + Leisure reported.

Visitors also took mask-less rides on gondolas through the canals of Venice.

Venice also saw its first cruise ship sail through the city since the start of the pandemic, the Associated Press reported on June 3.

In Rome, tourists gathered for pictures in front of the Trevi Fountain.

Italy is one of a handful of European countries that have opened to tourists from the US. Other countries include Greece, Spain, Croatia, Iceland, and Spain, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Visitors lined up to visit the Louvre museum in Paris on Wednesday.

As of Friday, France is now open to international visitors, including Americans, according to the website for Europe's Schengen visa area.

In one photo, a tourist from Germany visiting her French friend is shown posing in front of the famous pyramid at the Louvre.

The Louvre reopened on May 19 for the first time since closing in October 2020, the museum announced in a press release.

Tourists have returned to historic sites, too, like the Parthenon Temple on Acropolis Hill in Athens, Greece.

Greece began a phased reopening of its borders on April 19, AFAR reported.

Since May, travelers have also been allowed to island-hop around Greece.

Beachgoers soaked up rays in the Spanish resort town of Mallorca on Monday.

Palma de Mallorca, Spain. June 7, 2021. Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty Images

Spain reopened to international tourists on Monday, according to Reuters.

And on Tuesday, people were pictured flocking to beaches in Barcelona.

While Europe isn't fully open to Americans yet, other countries are easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated US travelers.

