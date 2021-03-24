Photos show crowds gathering in Iceland to witness long-dormant volcano eruption

Erin Snodgrass
·4 min read
reykjavik Iceland volcano eruption
Weekend hikers took the opportunity Sunday to inspect the area where a volcano erupted in Iceland on March 19 Jeremie Richard/AFP via Getty Images

  • A long-dormant volcano near Reykjavik in Iceland erupted slow-moving lava starting last week.

  • Crowds of visitors made the trek beginning last weekend to witness the molten lava.

  • This is the first time in 800 years the area has seen a volcanic eruption.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A long-dormant volcano that erupted about 25 miles from Reykjavik has continued to draw large crowds this week.

AP21083495606097
People watch and take photos as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. AP Photo/Marco Di Marco

The volcano is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near Iceland's capital city.

The area hasn't seen a volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years, according to the Associated Press.

Lava first began to flow from the volcano Friday night, after tens of thousands of earthquakes were recorded in the area in recent weeks.

AP21080044490407
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Saturday, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Marco Di Marco

An increase in seismic activity is often a precursor to an impending eruption, Insider's Joshua Zitser reported earlier this week.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said Saturday "lava fountains are small and lava flows are currently a very local hazard."

The eruption is known as an effusive eruption, which is when magma rises through the surface and lava slowly flows out of the volcano's fissures.

AP21083499450772
Iceland's latest volcano eruption is quickly attracting crowds of people hoping to get close to the gentle lava flows. AP Photo/Marco Di Marco

Effusive eruptions are different from explosive eruptions, which see magma torn apart as it rises to the surface, often sending up clouds of ash and disrupting air travel.

This weekend's eruption has not affected air travel or led to any reported injuries.

The eruption is not seen as a threat to towns nearby, according to the AP, and the steady flow of lava means people can get fairly close to the volcano without much risk — a move more and more visitors have been taking in recent days.

Police told residents living nearby to close their windows and stay indoors on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera. But that didn't stop dozens of weekend hikers from taking in the sight.

GettyImages 1231861091
Sunday hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 21, 2021. Photo by JEREMIE RICHARD/AFP via Getty Images

According to the AP, Iceland's civil protection officials were seen motioning some visitors away from the lava on Tuesday to make sure nobody got hurt.

One of the officials told the outlet a person had tried to cook eggs and bacon on the lava but lava melted the pan.

Hikers' parked cars stretched along the roadside.

GettyImages 1231894537
A long line of parked cars left along the roadside by hikers flocking to the area to get a look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 23, 2021 Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images

The eruption sent a red shimmer into the Icelandic sky Saturday night.

GettyImages 1231858922
A view of volcano eruption in Geldingadalur on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland on March 21, 2021. Photo by Anton Brink/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

According to the AP, the glow of the lava could be seen nearly 20 miles away from the outskirts of Reykjavik.

The striking red glimmer could be seen rising behind the President of Iceland's official residence in Reykjavik.

GettyImages 1231893740
The red shimmer from lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano rise behind the Bessastadir, the official residence of the President of Iceland seen from the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images

Those who got an up-close view of the flowing lava were amazed.

GettyImages 1231861348
Sunday hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 21, 2021. Photo by JEREMIE RICHARD/AFP via Getty Images

"I've been waiting for many years to see an eruption in Iceland," Italian photographer Vincenzo Mazza told the AP. "I saw some eruptions in Italy, like Etna and Stromboli, but this is absolutely different."

The end of the weekend didn't deter visitors from streaming in to witness the natural beauty Monday and Tuesday.

GettyImages 1231861065
Weekend hikers took the opportunity Sunday to inspect the area where a volcano erupted in Iceland on March 19. Photo by Jeremie RICHARD / AFP

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fourteen states sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing pause

    Fourteen states filed suits on Wednesday against President Joe Biden's administration to challenge his pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

  • Mount Etna Erupts After Brief Hiatus

    Italy’s Mount Etna had its 16th eruption of the year on the night of March 23-24 after a brief hiatus, spraying lava and molten rock into the Sicilian night sky.This episode ended the longest absence of paroxysms since the volcano began erupting approximately five weeks ago.The lava fountain lasted twice as long as usual, according to Volcano Discovery.Local videographer Salvatore Palermo captured this footage.According to an update from Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the lava fountain ceased on the morning of March 24. Credit: Salvatore Palermo via Storyful

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • A Hospital Encounters Vaccine Hesitation: 'I'm Just Not Rushing'

    NEW YORK — When it was the Rev. Al Sharpton’s turn to get inoculated against COVID-19 last month, he did so on camera at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem — a city institution well known for providing health care to the Black community. Sharpton was trying to send a message to his community: The vaccine is safe and effective. But that message was aimed at the hospital’s staff, too. At one point, the facility’s staff had the lowest vaccination rate among hospitals in the city. Even after steady improvement, as of mid-March, the hospital still had a rate well below the average for hospitals in the state. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In New York state, African Americans make up about 17% of the adult population but have received only 10% of the shots. That is because of difficulties gaining access to the shots but also because of a lingering reluctance — and that has rung true at Harlem Hospital, where a majority of the staff is Black, administrators said. The situation at Harlem Hospital underscores how entrenched this mistrust can be: Even workers at a hospital where the vaccine is readily available are wary of getting inoculated. But it also shows how it is possible to make progress in changing attitudes about the vaccines, even if slowly. At Harlem Hospital and nationally, confidence in the vaccines has been rising among Black Americans. Recent polls show that Black Americans, though initially more skeptical, are now about as likely to want to get vaccinated as white Americans, and that politics, not race, is emerging as a larger divide. Republicans are now the group with the highest degree of skepticism: In a late February CBS News poll, 34% of Republicans said they would not be vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with 10% of Democrats. Brazil Rice, 54, who has worked at Harlem Hospital for 21 years in cleaning and maintenance, was among those who said they were going to wait. “It wasn’t properly field-tested,” he said. “It usually takes years to field-test a vaccine.” He stressed that his distrust had nothing to do with the hospital, which has made getting vaccinated “pretty convenient.” “I have every intention of getting it; I’m just not rushing,” he said. And when the halls are quiet on the night shift, he keeps an eye on his friend who has been vaccinated and so far is doing well, he said. Harlem Hospital’s low vaccination rate did not come as a surprise to its leaders. A poll taken at the institution in late 2020 before the vaccines were approved, showed that only 30% of workers there were willing to be vaccinated, said Eboné Carrington, the hospital’s chief executive officer. Black workers cited concern rooted in the legacy of medical injustices like the Tuskegee experiment, a study by the U.S. government that withheld syphilis treatment from Black men, and general skepticism of a vaccine developed quickly, under a presidential administration they did not trust. “The staff reflects a population of people who traditionally are reluctant to vaccinate, and not just hesitant, but rightfully fearful, at having been wronged,” she said. The hospital is known as a historic training ground for Black medical staff, and for saving the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after a woman suddenly stabbed him in the chest in 1958 at a Harlem department store. Drawn to its prominence, local celebrities have been getting vaccinated there. Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist, posted on Twitter about his recent inoculation at the hospital. “If we can inspire people, as we have countless times, to protest certain social ills, I hope we can inspire them to do what is necessary to have a healthy environment in our community,” Sharpton said in an interview about his vaccination. Keisha Wisdom, Harlem Hospital’s nursing chief who spent time in an intensive care unit in 2020 after contracting the coronavirus, also publicized her shot. “I think that the history of medical experimentation on Black people plays a role in some of the decision making,” Wisdom said of why about half her nursing staff remained unvaccinated. “It is real, and it is something we have to talk about. And then find a way to continue that dialogue.” The early weeks of the vaccine rollout saw widespread hesitancy among hospital workers in the nation and New York state, with less than half of eligible workers vaccinated by early January. In the city’s public hospitals, the number was even lower, at 31%. That earned the ire of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “This is a management issue for the hospitals,” he said at a Jan. 4 news conference. While other hospitals’ vaccination rates improved, Harlem Hospital was among those that lagged. In late January, Cuomo singled out the institution repeatedly at news conferences for having the lowest rate in the city, 37%. The approach rankled Carrington, who felt she was being punished for having a Black and brown staff whose worries she was trying to address. Her mother called to express concern when she heard the governor’s harsh words. “Mom, I don’t care,” Carrington said she told her. Harlem Hospital has been trying to get the rate up with an “outreach blitz” that includes publicity, town halls and one-on-one conversations. Its current vaccination rate among staff, 51%, puts it in “the middle” of the 11 hospitals in the city’s public system, the city said, but still well below the near 80% average vaccination rate for hospitals in New York state as a whole. Some nurses told their supervisors that they didn’t feel a pressing need to get the vaccine, because they already had COVID-19, Wisdom said. The hospital was hit hard by the virus, with about 200 patient deaths from last March to September. The fatality rate was 36.6%, among the highest in the city, according to data the hospital reported to the state. There is now no shortage of personal protective equipment so some staff said they felt more secure. “Staff are saying, ‘I almost died in the first wave, I’m good,’” Carrington said. “There is this invincibility that it’s hard for me to offset.” Dr. Mitchell Katz, the chief executive officer of the city’s public hospital system, said last month that about 40% of nurses in the city’s public hospitals remained unvaccinated. But rather than express alarm, he said that he was willing to be patient in the coming months and focus on personal outreach, like one-on-one conversations, to increase the rate. Extra resources did not flood into Harlem Hospital after Cuomo’s criticism, nor did Katz seek to reprimand Carrington. Katz said he was not tracking vaccination rates by hospital because he believed the rate was not a management issue but related to the percentage of Black and brown staff in each institution. “To me, there are very understandable reasons people don’t want to get vaccinated yet,” he said, naming the lack of long-term studies about the COVID vaccines, and the negative experiences many Black and brown New Yorkers have had with doctors. “I find it surprising that so many people are surprised.” Jasmine Travers, an assistant professor at the Rory Meyers College of Nursing at New York University, who studies vaccine hesitancy, said that empathizing with staff reluctance was a good start, but not enough. The goal, she said, should be 70% to 80% uptake, and a determined effort by leadership to get there. “We should not just chalk up a refusal to that person’s own wishes; we also need to look into ourselves and understand how we are approaching it,” she said. “We can’t tiptoe around the subject. It’s one thing to want to be respectful, but we have to interrogate people around how we can better support them. What is the work that needs to be done?” Warren Davis, 54, a transporter at Harlem Hospital, was among those who overcame their concerns, and he made an appointment for a vaccine in late February. Davis believes he had the coronavirus in May but was never tested. He said he was worried about the vaccine’s short-term and long-term side effects. He also heard a variety of conspiracy theories, including that the vaccine was designed to hurt Black people, and for a while, he said, got caught up in them. Then he reconsidered. “A lot of people are receptive to the bull crap they are hearing, the rhetoric people are telling them,” he said. Sharpton said he had heard that conspiracy theory and many others. He advises leaders to take on such ideas directly, he said, because the vaccine is needed to keep people safe. “When you see all these whites lining up to take this vaccine, do you really think they are sacrificing all these people just to kill a few of us?” he said. “When we are the ones that are not getting access?” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Trump supporters allegedly involved in Capitol insurrection sent surge in donations after his electoral defeat

    Former president’s supporters charged in Capitol insurrection increased donations to his campaign by 75 per cent in the weeks after the November election

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • Experts explain the reasons why everyone is exhausted

    Society has now spent more than a year under chronic stress caused by coronavirus

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries—and whom they decide to convict

  • Biden likely to run for second term

    Biden is oldest president in American history at 78 years old

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell unveils name of his upcoming social media platform

    Site will reportedly go live in the next two weeks

  • Prince Harry has a new job as an executive at the mental health start up BetterUp

    Alongside lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, Prince Harry is joining BetterUp, a San Francisco-based firm specializing in corporate coaching.