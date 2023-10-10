Photos show the devastation in Gaza since Israel launched its counterattack

Lightning strikes as smoke billows following Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on October 9, 2023. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Israel's counteroffensive began over the weekend and continued into Monday, October 9.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "complete siege" of Gaza on Monday, cutting off electricity and the flow of food, water, and supplies.

Photos show neighborhoods in Gaza reduced to rubble and entire buildings leveled.

Content note: This article contains graphic images of violence.

Days of fighting have rocked the Middle East after Hamas militants launched a series of attacks on Israel early Saturday morning, beginning the deadliest conflict between Gaza and Israel in decades.

At least 687 Palestinians have been killed and 3,800 more have been injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. At least 900 Israelis were killed and more than 2,500 others have been injured, according to Israeli authorities. According to a statement by President Biden, at least 11 Americans citizens were also among those killed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally declared war against Hamas on Saturday and announced a "complete siege" of Gaza on Monday.

Since launching its aggressive counterattack on the Gaza Strip over the weekend, Israel continued with heavy airstrikes onto the Palestinian territory well into Monday evening.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "complete siege" of Gaza as Israeli forces continued to bombard the Palestinian enclave with airstrikes.

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on October 9, 2023. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Under the siege, Gaza would be cut off from electricity and the flow of food, water, and supplies.

Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli airstrikes have leveled entire buildings in Gaza.

People walk through a destroyed street in Gaza on Sunday. MOHAMED ZAANOUN/Getty Images

With over 2 million residents living within 140 square miles, Gaza is one of the most densely populated regions in the world, Insider previously reported.

Hundreds of sites across Gaza have been reduced to rubble.

A group of people stand beside bombed out cars and buildings in Gaza on Sunday. MOHAMED ZAANOUN/Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces claims it has hit over 1,000 targets within Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike hit a refugee camp in Gaza, destroying a busy shopping center as well as surrounding buildings and cars.

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Jabalia is the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight refugee camps. As of 2019, 5.6 million Palestinian refugees were registered with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. Of those, around 1.7 million were in the Gaza Strip.

Dozens were killed and wounded in the attack on the Jabalia refugee camp.

People carry the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, October 9, 2023. Reuters/Mahmoud Issa

Several mosques have also been destroyed, including the Yassin mosque.

Yassin mosque was destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Monday, October 9, 2023. AP Photo/Adel Hana

As well as the Sousi mosque in Gaza City.

The Sousi mosque in Gaza City after an airstrike on Monday. MAHMUD HAMS/Getty Images

Following the attack on the Sousi mosque, Palestinians worked to evacuate a body from the destruction.

Sousi mosque after an airstrike on October 9, 2023. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian rescuers across Gaza have been scouring the rubble for injured people.

Smoke rises from the Jabalia refugee camp on Monday. Mahmud Hams/Getty Images

As the death toll continues to rise, Palestinians mourn the deaths of friends and family.

Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives following an Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians pray over the bodies of those they have lost in Gaza.

Bodies of people killed in Jabalia on October 9, 2023. Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty

Plumes of black smoke covered the skies above Gaza on Monday.

Smoke rising during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Monday, October 9, 2023. MAHMUD HAMS/Getty Images

Airstrikes continued into the night amidst blackouts.

Smoke rises in the night sky after Israeli airstrikes on the center of Gaza. Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

