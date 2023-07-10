Photos show extreme flooding in New York's Hudson Valley that left 1 dead, several missing

New York's Hudson Valley region experienced extreme flooding that left roadways inaccessible and at least one person dead after heavy rain swept through the area Sunday.

While residents and officials are still surveying the damage, officials told The Associated Press that the storm had already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed to WCBS radio that several people were missing and one home was washed away.

New York's West Point University recorded 8 inches of rain since 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm has moved east, with areas of Connecticut now facing the potential for flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, over 10 million Americans were under flood watches or warnings, as of Monday morning. A consolidating frontal system nearing the northern Mid-Atlantic coastline combined with atmospheric moisture content created the heavy rain that leads to flash flooding.

The front is expected to pass by Tuesday, when the heaviest of rain will end.

New York flood photos

Heavy rains flooded a parking lot on Old Yorktown Rd; in Shrub Oak, N.Y. July 10, 2023. Torrential storms Sunday evening led to flash flooding and at least one fatality in New York’s Hudson Valley (Via OlyDrop)

Route 202 in Yorktown, N.Y. was flooded July 10, 2023 after torrential storms Sunday evening led to flash flooding and at least one fatality in New York’s Hudson Valley. (Via OlyDrop)

Charles S. Eccher Park on Lowland Hill Rd. in Stony Point, N.Y. was flooded due to heavy rains July 9, 2023. Torrential rain led to flash flooding throughout the Lower Hudson Valley, causing road closures in Rockland, Putnam, and northern Westchester County. (Via OlyDrop)

Homes were flooded on Lowland Hill Rd. in Stony Point, N.Y. July 9, 2023. Torrential rain led to flash flooding throughout the Lower Hudson Valley, causing road closures in Rockland, Putnam, and northern Westchester County. (Via OlyDrop)

Route 202 in Yorktown, N.Y. was flooded July 10, 2023 after torrential storms Sunday evening led to flash flooding and at least one fatality in New York's Hudson Valley.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York, Hudson Valley flood photos: Roads covered, homes damaged