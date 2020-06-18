Photos show famed hidden treasure found after 10-year search

An eccentric art dealer announced earlier this month the famed treasure chest he hid in the Rocky Mountains more than a decade ago was finally found. Now he has posted photos of the treasure that he says proves it was indeed discovered.

Forrest Fenn posted three photos on a blog dedicated to the search, showing the bronze chest filled with gold, jewels and other valuables worth more than $1 million. He said he is respecting the finder's wish to remain anonymous and not disclose where the stash was found.

Fenn announced on June 6 that someone had finally found the chest he claims he hid in 2010 with only a cryptic poem to guide treasure hunters. But the 89-year-old Fenn provided very few details, other than the man who found the loot was from "back East."

Fenn posted three photos on his blog Tuesday. The first, he says, shows the bronze chest on a trail "not long after" it was found. It appears to show a variety of coins, gold nuggets and a rusted key.

key.jpg More

A photo showing the treasure chest "not long after: it was found, according to Forrest Fenn. dalneitzel.com

The second photo shows Fenn wearing a tarnished silver bracelet from the chest.

bracelet.jpg More

Forrest Fenn wears a silver bracelet he says was in the chest. dalneitzel.com

The third photo shows him going through the contents of the chest, which he said was "darker than it was ten years ago."

treasure-photo-fenn.jpg More

Forrest Fenn inspects items from the treasure chest. dalneitzel.com

Other than the photos, Fenn did not disclose much new information about the person who discovered the famed chest.

"The treasure chest was found by a man I did not know and had not communicated with since 2018," Fenn wrote. "The finder wants me to remain silent and I always said the finder gets to make those two calls. Who and where."

Fenn posted clues to the treasure's whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem that was published in his 2010 autobiography "The Thrill of the Chase."

At least four people died searching for it, including a snowmobiler in March. In 2017, police in northern New Mexico recovered the body of a Colorado pastor who disappeared while searching for the treasure.

Countless others have gotten stuck in steep canyons and rushing rivers while searching for the treasure. Some of the people tasked with rescuing those treasure hunters told the Associated Press that they are relieved the hunt is over.

"We are very happy," said Dan Johnson, spokesman for Dinosaur National Monument.

Video shows 10-year-old boy stopping basketball to hide from police car

Experts suggest improving ventilation may reduce coronavirus spread

Former Atlanta police officer charged in Rayshard Brooks shooting