Before-and-after photos show how fear of the coronavirus has emptied out Europe's biggest tourist attractions

In the last few weeks, Europe has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, with the most severe outbreak in Italy.

Attractions like The Louvre Museum in Paris, as well as the main cathedral in Milan, have closed due to fears of the virus spreading even further.

These pictures show the visible difference between Europe's most notable landmarks before the outbreak, and during.

The coronavirus has since spread to Europe, and is ravaging the tourist industry there.

Its arrival was marked by a dramatic spike in cases in the Lombardy region of Italy, the country with the worst outbreak outside of Asia.

Since then, some of Europe's most notable landmarks have seen their number of visitors dwindle, or been closed down completely for fear of furthering the spread.

These before-and-after photos show how individual tourist landmarks have been left totally abandoned by the coronavirus outbreak.

BEFORE: The Piazza del Duomo in Milan is the biggest attraction in the city.

The piazza includes some of Milan's most important buildings, including the Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

Over five million people visit the Duomo every year, according to Culture Trip.

AFTER: The famous square is now looking eerily empty as the number of cases in Italy continues to climb.

Milan's Duomo and La Scala opera house closed to visitors on February 25. Schools, universities, theatres, and cinemas have also been shut in the city, according to The Guardian.

"It's extremely empty. I've never experienced anything like this," Angela Trapani, a Milan local, told the newspaper.

BEFORE: The Spanish Steps in Rome are a UNESCO world heritage site which attracts millions of picture-taking tourists every year.

In August 2019, the tourist site was so popular that people were fined $278 (€250 ) if they were caught sitting on the steps, The Guardian reported.

AFTER: But as the coronavirus spreads further south, more tourists are refraining from visiting the famous steps.

As of March 2, there have been 12 recorded cases in Rome, according to a map published by Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

BEFORE: The Colosseum in Rome is one of the most-visited archaeological sites in the world.