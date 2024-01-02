Photos show flattened buildings, crumbled roads after powerful earthquakes rock Japan
Images emerging from Japan show flattened buildings and collapsed roads after a powerful earthquake hit the nation's western coast Monday afternoon and temporarily triggered a tsunami warning.
The 7.6 earthquake hit Ishikawa, about 180 miles west of Tokyo. At least 55 people were killed in the earthquake, mostly in the cities of Wajima and Suzu, with at least 16 severely injured. More than 100 aftershocks have been recorded since Monday afternoon.
After the earthquake, officials issued a major tsunami warning, which was later downgraded, although residents are continually warned of impacts from the aftershocks, and waves reached heights of three feet in some areas along Japan's central west coast.
Large fires broke out in Wajima overnight, destroying homes that had not already been hit by the initial earthquake. On Tuesday, some areas had utility and cellphone services still down.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said his administration was “ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people.”
Here's what the damage looks like in Japan.
Photos: Powerful earthquake, aftershocks hit Japan
Contributing: Christopher Cann, USA TODAY; The Associated Press
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Japan earthquake damage photos: Buildings collapse in Wajima, Ishikawa