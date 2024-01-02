Photos show flattened buildings, crumbled roads after powerful earthquakes rock Japan

Images emerging from Japan show flattened buildings and collapsed roads after a powerful earthquake hit the nation's western coast Monday afternoon and temporarily triggered a tsunami warning.

The 7.6 earthquake hit Ishikawa, about 180 miles west of Tokyo. At least 55 people were killed in the earthquake, mostly in the cities of Wajima and Suzu, with at least 16 severely injured. More than 100 aftershocks have been recorded since Monday afternoon.

After the earthquake, officials issued a major tsunami warning, which was later downgraded, although residents are continually warned of impacts from the aftershocks, and waves reached heights of three feet in some areas along Japan's central west coast.

Large fires broke out in Wajima overnight, destroying homes that had not already been hit by the initial earthquake. On Tuesday, some areas had utility and cellphone services still down.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said his administration was “ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people.”

Here's what the damage looks like in Japan.

Photos: Powerful earthquake, aftershocks hit Japan

A woman bikes amid damaged houses in Noto town in the Noto peninsula facing the Sea of Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, following Monday's deadly earthquake. A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned that more quakes could lie ahead.

Local residents sit on the ground while sheltering for safety at a greenhouse on January 02, 2024 in Wajima, Japan. A series of major earthquakes have reportedly killed at least 55 people, injured dozens more and destroyed a large amount of homes. The earthquakes, the biggest measuring 7.1 magnitude, hit the areas around Toyama and Niigata in central Japan on Monday.

Bystanders look at damages somewhere near Noto town in the Noto peninsula facing the Sea of Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, following Monday's deadly earthquake. A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned that more quakes could lie ahead.

A large crack is seen in a road leading to Wajima on January 02, 2024 in Wajima, Japan. A series of major earthquakes have reportedly killed at least 55 people, injured dozens more and destroyed a large amount of homes. The earthquakes, the biggest measuring 7.1 magnitude, hit the areas around Toyama and Niigata in central Japan on Monday.

