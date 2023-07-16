New photos show fugitive murder suspect Michael Burham during arrest 'at gunpoint'

Pennsylvania authorities have released photos of murder suspect Michael Burham during his arrest, which followed a more than week-long manhunt.

Burham, 34, was taken into custody "at gunpoint" Saturday after evading authorities for nine days. Burham reportedly used gym equipment at the Warren County jail earlier this month to climb though the jail's gym to the rooftop, where he allegedly used bedsheets to climb down and escape, according to Pennsylvania authorities.

Photos of his arrest show Burham wearing a graying T-shirt and orange prison pants turned inside out while surrounded by armed law enforcement officials.

Police said the suspect appeared "tired" and "worn out" at the time of his arrest.

Burham is the main suspect in the May 11 shooting of Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, New York. Burham allegedly set a parked car on fire and kidnapped a Pennsylvania couple after the shooting.

He fled authorities following those incidents and was captured in South Carolina on May 24. He was then transported to the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania, where he made his escape.

Burham was described as a "survivalist" by state police during the manhunt, who described the suspect as "extremely dangerous."

Michael Burham is accused of shooting Kala Hodgkin to death in New York before lighting another woman's care on fire and then kidnapping a Pennsylvania couple, according to police.

He was apprehended in Conewango Township, located in Warren County, after a resident notified authorities of a "suspicious individual" in the area. The homeowner heard his dog barking in the backyard, and went outside to investigate. The homeowner found Burham outside and the two had a short conversation, including the suspect claiming he was on a "camping trip," police said.

Law enforcement officers, air support and K-9s formed a "very large perimeter" and "tracked" the suspect "through the woods," ultimately apprehending him just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

He was not armed at the time of the arrest and no law enforcement officials were injured.

"The investigation continues into whether anyone helped Burham to escape the prison or provided any assistance to him while he was on the run. Anyone found to have aided Burham will be charged accordingly," Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release.

