Photos show what it's like inside a Houston hospital right now, where coronavirus cases are skyrocketing and ICUs are nearly full

- Coronavirus cases and deaths are skyrocketing across Texas, and Houston has become one of the worst-hit cities.
- Hospitalizations have more than doubled throughout the state in the past two weeks, with nearly 80% of beds in use. Authorities predict Houston hospitals and ICUs will become overwhelmed in the coming days.
- On Thursday, Texas reported the second day in a row of more than 100 coronavirus deaths, and the second time it surpassed a record of 10,0000 new daily cases.
- These photos show the harrowing reality of what it looks like inside a Houston hospital right now.
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed throughout the Lone Star state in the past two weeks, and Houston has become one of the hardest hit areas.
On Thursday, Texas recorded its second day in a row of 100 coronavirus deaths, and the second time is surpassed a sweeping record of 10,000 new daily cases. In Houston, more than 40,000 cases have been confirmed and at least 603 people have died, according to local media.
The situation is so grim that leaders throughout Houston's Harris County predict that hospitals and intensive care units could become overwhelmed in the coming days.
These photos show what life looks like inside a Houston hospital right now, as healthcare workers fight to save lives and hospitals face the burden of limited space.
At United Memorial Medical Center in northern Houston, hospital beds are increasingly being dedicated to coronavirus patients.
As of Tuesday, 88 of 117 beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients, and the hospital is considering transforming itself into a coronavirus-only facility, AP reported.
The number of severe COVID-19 patients has surged in recent weeks, leaving healthcare workers to face a harrowing level of death.
In extreme cases, patients are being put on ventilators and moved into Intensive Care Units. One doctor told local media, "Seeing these patients that can't come off of the ventilator. The pneumonia has affected their lungs. They feel they can't breathe… and never leaving that hospital until you're in a body bag."
Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have soared throughout Texas, and Houston has become one of the hardest-hit areas.
Nearly 80% of beds are in use statewide, according to the AP, and Texas is reporting more than four times as many cases every day as it was in June.
So far, Houston has recorded more than 40,000 cases at least 603 deaths.
But those numbers might not be fully accurate. As coronavirus cases surge, an increasing number of Houston residents are dying in their homes, and those numbers aren't always accounted for, ProPublica reported.
With more and more patients dying, healthcare workers have expressed frustration over a lack of ability to help people. "Every effort that you can imagine, everything that has been written, we did, and yet we were unsuccessful," one doctor told AP of a patient who died.
The situation is becoming so grim that authorities predict Houston hospitals and ICUs could be overwhelmed in a matter of days.
In some cases, hospital beds are so limited that patients are being held in urgent care before transferring to the next available unit.
Though Texas leaders say there are still 12,000 beds left throughout the state, because the Lone Star state is so sprawling, those vacancies may not be able to accommodate people in areas where the virus is skyrocketing.
In order to help free up space, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott banned elective surgeries in more than 100 counties across the state.
Healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients have reported a lack of sleep and an exhausting emotional toll.
Source: Click 2 Houston
Here, a tired healthcare worker is seen resting against a colleague outside of the coronavirus unit.
And this photo shows healthcare workers lending each other support and back rubs before going back to treating patients.
For safety, United Memorial Medical Center has sectioned off three wings of the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.
Each wing is tapered off with large tarps.
Healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients are required to wear two sets of protective equipment (PPE). The AP's Nomaan Merchant wrote that includes "two sets of masks, gowns, gloves, shoe and head coverings, and a face shield."
Dr. Joseph Varon of United Memorial Medical Center told the AP he has worked more than 100 days with only a few hours of sleep a night, and spends his spare time checking in on families and giving media interviews to spread word about the virus.
"People need to see this so they can understand and won't do stupid things," he told AP from the hospital. "Every day, we have stuff like this. Every single day."
On Thursday, Texas reported its second straight day of more than 100 deaths, and the second time it surpassed 10,000 new cases.
