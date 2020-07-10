Photos show what it's like inside a Houston hospital right now, where coronavirus cases are skyrocketing and ICUs are nearly full

Healthcare workers move a patient in the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Coronavirus cases and deaths are skyrocketing across Texas, and Houston has become one of the worst-hit cities.

Hospitalizations have more than doubled throughout the state in the past two weeks, with nearly 80% of beds in use. Authorities predict Houston hospitals and ICUs will become overwhelmed in the coming days.

On Thursday, Texas reported the second day in a row of more than 100 coronavirus deaths, and the second time it surpassed a record of 10,0000 new daily cases.

These photos show the harrowing reality of what it looks like inside a Houston hospital right now.

On Thursday, Texas recorded its second day in a row of 100 coronavirus deaths, and the second time is surpassed a sweeping record of 10,000 new daily cases. In Houston, more than 40,000 cases have been confirmed and at least 603 people have died, according to local media.

The situation is so grim that leaders throughout Houston's Harris County predict that hospitals and intensive care units could become overwhelmed in the coming days.

These photos show what life looks like inside a Houston hospital right now, as healthcare workers fight to save lives and hospitals face the burden of limited space.

At United Memorial Medical Center in northern Houston, hospital beds are increasingly being dedicated to coronavirus patients.

Healthcare workers lift a patient from one bed to another as they move him into a less intensive unit from the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas Thursday, July 2, 2020.

As of Tuesday, 88 of 117 beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients, and the hospital is considering transforming itself into a coronavirus-only facility, AP reported.

Healthcare workers move a patient in the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas Thursday, July 2, 2020.

The number of severe COVID-19 patients has surged in recent weeks, leaving healthcare workers to face a harrowing level of death.

Dr. Joseph Varon, top with JV on shield, leads a team as they tried without success to save the life of a patient inside the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Houston.

In extreme cases, patients are being put on ventilators and moved into Intensive Care Units. One doctor told local media, "Seeing these patients that can't come off of the ventilator. The pneumonia has affected their lungs. They feel they can't breathe… and never leaving that hospital until you're in a body bag."

Putting a patient on a ventilator is a last resort. Dr. Joseph Varon, center, does emergency treatment on Terry Hill, age 65, after putting him on a ventilator assisted by his team of nurses and medical students.

Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have soared throughout Texas, and Houston has become one of the hardest-hit areas.

Members of the medical staff transfer a patient to another room outside of the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on July 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.