Photos show intense security around the US Capitol ahead of a QAnon insurrection that nobody showed up for

Tom Porter
·3 min read
security DC
National Guard keep watch on the Capitol, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

  • There was enhanced security presence in Washington DC on March 4, only weeks after the Capitol riot.

  • Intelligence reports had indicated far-right extremists were plotting violence and protests.

  • QAnon conspiracy theorists believed that Donald Trump would be inaugurated on Thursday.

Thousands of National Guard and Capitol Police patrolled the streets of Washington DC Thursday ahead of an anticipated insurrection by far-right supporters of Donald Trump that never materialized.

Earlier in the week, US law enforcment and security agencies warned they had received intelligence that a far-right group planned to breach the Capitol. The Capitol Police announced that it was taking steps to "enhance our security posture" on days including March 4.

March 4 was when some QAnon conspiracy theory supporters believed that Donald Trump would be inaugurated for a second term and his "deep state" enemies vanquished.

The anticipated threat placed Capitol security services on high alert, with the atmosphere still tense in the wake of the Capitol's breach by Trump supporters on January 6.

In the wake of the riot, the Capitol has been encircled with a razor-wire fence. On Thursday National Guard deployed in DC patrolled its perimeter to deter further violence.

DC security
National Guard walk near the Capitol, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Constitution Avenue, the main thoroughfare leading pat the Capitol, the National Guard set up checkpoints.

Security DC
Members of the National Guard walk on the empty Constitution Avenue near the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2021. Alex Wong/Getty Images
DC security
National Guard keep watch on the Capitol, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The usually bustling Capitol Hill was quiet, with lawmakers and their staff advised to stay away from the area for the day.

With paranoia rife in far-right forums ahead of March 4 and claims that the planned protests were a ruse by security services spreading, extremists and Trump supporters also decided to stay away. A masked man was questioned by the Secret Service near the White House.

DC security
A man wearing a "Guy Fawkes" mask is confronted by members of the US Secret Service, near the White House in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2021. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

National Guard patrolled the Capitol building itself. On steps of the Capitol, Rep. Al Green of Texas took a break as the heavily armed troops patrolled nearby.

DC security
Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is seen on the House steps of the Capitol as members of the National Guard walk by on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In Congress's halls, National Guard was stationed to ensure no breaches of the Capitol complex from any source.

DC Security
Members of the National Guard look at a model of Capitol Hill in the Capitol Building's crypt on March 4, 2021, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
DC security
Michigan National Guard troops conduct a promotion ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The day passed without major incident. But with swaths of America's far-right refusing to accept Biden as legitimate president and a hardcore of extremists determined to provoke a violent insurrection, it's a threat security officials believe is unlikely to recede any time soon.

DC security
The U.S. Capitol Building, which saw boosted security, Thursday, after officials warned of an attack plot by extremists on March 4, 2021 Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

