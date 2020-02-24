Photos show what Italy is like under lockdown as the country becomes Europe's epicenter of the coronavirus with more than 200 cases reported in 3 days

A policewoman next to carnival revelers at Venice Carnival.

Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters

  • Italy is now the focal point of the novel coronavirus outside Asia.
  • Over three days, there was a rapid spike in confirmed cases in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto — increasing from three confirmed cases on Friday to 215 by Monday.
  • Authorities have closed down 12 towns as they try to stop the virus from spreading.
  • Photos show what it looks like on the ground.
Italy is now the European epicenter for the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

It was a dramatic weekend for coronavirus cases in Italy. On Friday morning, there were only three confirmed cases. By Monday, more than 215 had been confirmed and a sixth person had died. According to The Washington Post, cases of the coronavirus are rising, nearly every hour.

Authorities still don't know where the coronavirus originated in Italy, which makes it hard to track and stop the outbreak.

Authorities put 12 towns on lockdown and closed some of the country's most famous attractions to curb the virus' spread. Wary citizens are stockpiling food.

Here's how Italy is dealing with the coronavirus, in photos.

Italy, a country filled with tourist destinations like Venice's canals and Rome's Colosseum, is now dealing with a sudden and threatening outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Tourists pose for selfies in front of the Rialto bridge in Venice after the carnival was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak in Italy, on February 24, 2020.


Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty

It has been a concern for tourists for months, and as far back as January, masks were selling out in downtown Rome. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't recommend that uninfected people wear masks, but they can be beneficial for people who have symptoms of the virus.

A sign advising clients in various languages, including Chinese, that respiratory masks are sold out, is displayed on January 29, 2020 at a pharmacy in downtown Rome, in the wake of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus.


Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty

Over the weekend, the virus spiked. In only a few days, three confirmed cases ballooned to 215, with six deaths.

A woman wearing a sanitary mask talks on the phone as she walks in the Vittorio Emanuele Gallery shopping arcade, in downtown Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.


Claudio Furlan/Lapresse / AP

Outside Asia, Italy now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Chinese tourists wearing face masks visit the Colosseum area on February 6, 2020 in Rome, Italy.


Antonio Masiello/Getty

One Italian shop owner named Carlo Benuzzi told The Washington Post, "All the things you used to see in films that are far from us, now you see them here."

Italian soldiers patrol by a check-point at the entrance of the small town of Vo Euganeo, situated in the red zone of the COVID-19 the novel coronavirus outbreak, northern Italy, on February 24, 2020.


Marco Sabadin / AFP / Getty

Lombardy and Veneto, both in Northern Italy, are the two regions with the most confirmed cases. According to the Financial Times, they make up about one-third of Italy's economy, and the virus' impact could be damaging to its struggling economy.

People wearing face masks on February 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy.


Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

In Milan, Lombardy's capital, the streets are deserted. As of Monday, the region had 167 confirmed cases.

An empty street is seen after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020.


Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

Despite Milan appearing abandoned, it's not an easy city to contain. It has the second-busiest airport in Italy, and trains constantly pass through with daily routes to Rome.

A man wearing a sanitary mask checks his phone as he takes a ride on a streetcar in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.


Luca Bruno / AP

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told RAI, Italy's state broadcaster, he was surprised by the "explosion of cases" and that his government was doing everything it could to contain the virus.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.


Virginia Mayo / AP

Italian authorities are trying to minimize the virus' spread. They have canceled sports games and closed schools, universities, restaurants, and tourist attractions, like the Duomo cathedral in Milan.

An Italian soldier is wearing a fpp3 mask in Duomo Square on February 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy.


Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Milan's fashion week was affected, though not hugely. On Sunday, the fashion designer Giorgio Armani held a show without a live audience. Instead, people could watch it via livestream.

Designer Giorgio Armani puts on a face mask as he arrives at the venue of his Autumn/Winter 2020 collection fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2020.


Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters

In Venice, where two cases have been confirmed, authorities suspended the final two days of the famous Venice Carnival.

People gather for Carnival despite the coronavirus alert while a a giant papier-mache float moves through the streets of Viareggio during the traditional Carnival of Viareggio on February 23, 2020 in Viareggio, Italy.


Laura Lezza/Getty

It's a much-loved occasion, and some people still participated with traditional outfits.

A policewoman wearing a protective mask stands next to carnival revellers at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy February 23, 2020.


Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters

For a while, people in Venice were sporting two very different types of masks — one for the carnival and one for the virus ...

Security personell wearing protective masks stand next to carnival revellers at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy February 23, 2020.


Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters

... or a combination of the two.

A young tourist wearing a protective facemask and a Carnival mask visits the streets of Venice, on February 24, 2020 during the usual period of the Carnival festivities which the last two days have been cancelled.


Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty

In Ivrea, another Northern Italian city, a traditional festival known as the "Battle of the Oranges" was also suspended.

Oranges lie on the ground as the traditional


Marco Alpozzi / Lapresse / AP

Things escalated late on Saturday. A dozen Italian towns were put on lockdown. According to a BBC map, the largest cluster of towns are southeast of Milan, while another town is west of Venice.

Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police) officers set a road block in Zorlesco, Northern Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.


Claudio Furlan/Lapresse / AP

Masked police are monitoring checkpoints. Anyone who wants to enter or leave requires special permission. The quarantine in the towns affects about 50,000 people.

An Italian Guardia di Finanza (Custom Police) officer, wearing a respiratory mask, talks to a young man at a road block on February 24, 2020 in Casalpusterlengo, south-west Milan, Italy.


Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty

A resident named Andrea Casilas in Vo'Euganeo, a town that's blocked off, told The AP, "This wasn't a very exciting place to begin with. Since we can't go to the bar, there's no much left to do."

An Italian Carabinieri talks with an inhabitant wearing a respiratory mask at a police check-point few kilometers from the small town of Castiglione d'Adda, southeast of Milan, on February 24, 2020.


Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty

And people, fearing that there could be worse to come, are cleaning out supermarkets.

People queue outside a supermarket in Casalpusterlengo, Northern Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.


Paolo Santalucia / AP

A woman named Colette Walsh, who lives in Lissone, told the BBC that people were "panic-buying" and shelves were already empty.

Empty shelves are seen in a supermarket in Rozzano, near Milan, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020,


Antonio Calanni / AP

On Monday, as numbers continued to rise, officials still weren't sure how the virus entered Italy.

Personnel carry new beds inside the hospital of Codogno, near Lodi in Northern Italy, Friday, Feb. 21,2020.


Luca Bruno / AP

Outside Italy, the rest of Europe is taking the situation seriously. Borders are being monitored, and a train heading to Austria was stopped until a person with flu-like symptoms was given the all clear.

A queue of stranded travelers is standing in line at the Deutsche Bahn information desk. The train, stopped at the Brenner Pass for fear of the corona virus, arrived in Munich early Monday morning, several hours late, from Venice.


Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance / Getty

For now, Italy is trying to stop the virus from spreading. Its own all clear could be weeks away, if not longer.

Police stops cars trying to enter or leave the cordoned area in Casalpusterlengo, Northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.


Claudio Furlan/LaPresse / AP

