Photos show what Italy is like under lockdown as the country becomes Europe's epicenter of the coronavirus with more than 200 cases reported in 3 days

Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters

Italy is now the focal point of the novel coronavirus outside Asia.

Over three days, there was a rapid spike in confirmed cases in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto — increasing from three confirmed cases on Friday to 215 by Monday.

Authorities have closed down 12 towns as they try to stop the virus from spreading.

Photos show what it looks like on the ground.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Italy is now the European epicenter for the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

It was a dramatic weekend for coronavirus cases in Italy. On Friday morning, there were only three confirmed cases. By Monday, more than 215 had been confirmed and a sixth person had died. According to The Washington Post, cases of the coronavirus are rising, nearly every hour.

Authorities still don't know where the coronavirus originated in Italy, which makes it hard to track and stop the outbreak.

Authorities put 12 towns on lockdown and closed some of the country's most famous attractions to curb the virus' spread. Wary citizens are stockpiling food.

Here's how Italy is dealing with the coronavirus, in photos.

Italy, a country filled with tourist destinations like Venice's canals and Rome's Colosseum, is now dealing with a sudden and threatening outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Tourists pose for selfies in front of the Rialto bridge in Venice after the carnival was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak in Italy, on February 24, 2020. More





Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty

It has been a concern for tourists for months, and as far back as January, masks were selling out in downtown Rome. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't recommend that uninfected people wear masks, but they can be beneficial for people who have symptoms of the virus.

A sign advising clients in various languages, including Chinese, that respiratory masks are sold out, is displayed on January 29, 2020 at a pharmacy in downtown Rome, in the wake of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. More





Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty

Source: Business Insider

Over the weekend, the virus spiked. In only a few days, three confirmed cases ballooned to 215, with six deaths.

A woman wearing a sanitary mask talks on the phone as she walks in the Vittorio Emanuele Gallery shopping arcade, in downtown Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. More





Claudio Furlan/Lapresse / AP

Source: Business Insider

Outside Asia, Italy now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Chinese tourists wearing face masks visit the Colosseum area on February 6, 2020 in Rome, Italy. More





Antonio Masiello/Getty

Source: Business Insider

One Italian shop owner named Carlo Benuzzi told The Washington Post, "All the things you used to see in films that are far from us, now you see them here."