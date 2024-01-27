Before and after photos show Jacob's Well replenished by rain after Texas summer drought

Jacob's Well has been revived, at least for now.

The popular swimming hole in Hays County was replenished by a recent torrent of rain across Central Texas and has resumed its flow, according to the county's parks department. It marks the first time in more than a year and a half the well has sustained an adequate flow of water.

In a Facebook post, the Hays County Parks Department stressed that Jacob's Well has not returned to what would be considered "normal" flow just yet, though many are optimistic it will, especially if rains persist in the area.

"We are overjoyed to see flow returning to Jacob's Well, however, we want to remind everyone that we are not "out of the woods" just yet," the post read.

In late 2023, Hays County officials were worried that Jacob's Well may never return to normal, the American-Statesman reported at the time. Harsh droughts brought the well to the brink of no return, damaging ecosystems and local economies. It also diminished some of the well's cultural relevance, Katherine Sturdivant, parks education coordinator for the parks department, told the American-Statesman in August.

The Hays County Parks Department encouraged people to visit the well Saturday and Sunday to take advantage of its semblance of normalcy. Jacob's Well hosts more than 200 visitors per day during its busy seasons, Sturdivant said.

Jacob’s Well in Wimberley is closed to swimming due to a lack of water flow on Friday August 4, 2023.

Water is flowing again at Jacob’s Well in Wimberley on Friday January 26, 2024.

Katherine Sturdivant, left, Parks Education Coordinator with Hays County Parks Department, and visitors watch the water flow from Jacob’s Well in Wimberley on Friday January 26, 2024.

