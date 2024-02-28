Photos show life in Kansas City before and after 60-degree overnight temperature drop
Tammy Ljungblad, Emily Curiel
·2 min read
Folks in Kansas City are used to sudden changes in the weather, but forecasts for an extreme change in conditions from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning seemed nearly impossible and maybe even cruel.
For several days meteorologists at the National Weather Service were telling the public that temperatures in the Kansas City area would climb into the 70s and possibly set a new record high for Feb. 27. Tuesday was on course to be the second day in a row for a new record high after the temperature on Monday in Kansas City reached 77 degrees breaking a record that was set in 1896.
Sometime close to 2 p.m. on Tuesday the temperature climbed to 73 degrees which tied the record high set in 2016.
Tuesday was on course to get even warmer with it’s clear skies and strong southerly winds. That was until Kansas City’s taste of false spring came to a screeching halt with the arrival of a fast moving cold front that swept into the area between 3 and 4 p.m. It is exactly what meteorologists predicted.
Cold air pushed by powerful northerly winds left no doubt that it was still winter. The temperature plummeted like a ride on the Zambezi Zinger.
With the arrival of the front, temperatures dropped by double digits within an hour. Clouds moved in and by nightfall intermittent flurries were dropping snow on the lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art where people had been sunbathing only hours before.
By the time most of Kansas City was waking up on Wednesday, a dusting of snow covered the ground in some areas and the record-tying 73-degree moment less than 24 hours before was more than 60 degrees warmer than an unofficial morning low of 12 degrees recorded at Kansas City International Airport.
The forecast for Wednesday calls for a high of 39 degrees.
Here are photos showing people in Kansas City enjoying the warmth of Tuesday afternoon and how they were dealing with the bitter cold Wednesday morning.
