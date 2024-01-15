Photos show the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., left, appearing in a Chicago news conference with Thich Nhat Hanh, a Buddhist monk from Viet Nam, suggests a halt in bombing of Viet Nam, May 31, 1966. Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch, File) ORG XMIT: BKWS313

Monday honors the birthday of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the most prominent figure in the U.S. civil rights movement.

The holiday, which is often shortened to MLK Day, is a federal holiday and the United States that is usually observed on the third Monday of January every year. This year the holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 15, which is King's actual birthday.

King’s advocacy for the African-American community started in the early 1950s after he rose to prominence as a pastor in Montgomery, Alabama.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said a "massive action program" will cost the nation to give blacks the same economic opportunity as the white man in his speech during Vanderbilt University's Impact symposium at Memorial Gym on April 7, 1967.

In March 1955, Claudette Calvin, a Black school girl, who refused to give up her seat to a white man, highlighted the time of Jim Crow laws and racial segregation in the South.

Later that year, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus as well. The two incidents led King and Edgar Nixon, an activist and civil rights leader, to start the Montgomery bus boycott which lasted 385 days.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr share a laugh in Davis' dressing room at New York's Majestic Theatre March 4 1965 after the Nobel Prize winning civil rights leader attended a performance of the Musical play "Golden Boy" in which Davis has the title role. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff) ORG XMIT: APHS82614 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

In 1963, violent attacks against civil rights demonstrators lead many activists to have a mass protest at the nations Capitol.

The March on Washington was created by King and many civil rights leaders across the country to combat discrimination against African-Americans, Latinos, and other marginalized groups and to promote freedom and equality within the workforce.

The crowds seen at the march on Washington, D.C. in which Dr. Martin Luther King gave his eloquent "I have a dream..." speech to a million - thronged mall on August 28, 1963. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: APHS200 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Before the march, President John F. Kennedy met with King, along with other activists, to voice his concern about the possible violence that could occur during the protest. All the activists agreed that this march was necessary. To ensure that everything ran smoothly, Kennedy upped security at the Capitol.

King’s famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech made its debut that day.

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” King said.

The speech, which led to the passing of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, in an attempt to end segregation barriers between minorities and white Americans.

After King’s, ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, the activist gained national recognition and became a prominent figure of the civil rights movement.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., left, talks with an official as he waits to be introduces as the next speaker during the Vanderbilt University's Impact symposium at Memorial Gym on April 7, 1967.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: People pray together in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on the day that honors him on January 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Martin Luther King day is a national holiday that observes the birthday of the civil rights icon and is a way to remember all that he accomplished. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On April 4, 1968, King was assassinated as he stood on the second-floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Four days after King’s of assassination Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) proposed MLK Day, which would make King’s birthday a federal holiday.

On November 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill which officially made MLK Day a federal holiday. MLK Day is one of the federal holidays that is dedicated to National Day of Service, urging citizens to get involved in their communities, educate others about their civil rights and share their dreams about the future.

Jan 18, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Levi Robinson and members of The P.A.I.N.T.S. Institute work on a mural featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on 5th and K Streets on Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The nation's capital is still on high-alert with heightened security against threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration following the deadly pro-Trump insurrection. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY ORG XMIT: USATODAY-446402 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Nona Hendryx performs onstage with Craig Harris and Tailgaters Tales at the 36th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music )

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Santiana Lewis enjoys the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in the Liberty City neighborhood on January 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The annual event honors the late civil rights leader. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: An image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hangs on the back of a sanitation department truck during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in the Liberty City neighborhood on January 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The annual event honors the late civil rights leader. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775925349 ORIG FILE ID: 1456869669

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLK Day honors life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Photos