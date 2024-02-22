Photos show life in Ukraine before and after 2 years at war with Russia

A side-by-side image of an apartment block in Lviv shows what it looked like before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. It was partially destroyed by a missile strike on July 6, 2023.

In the two years since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, images show parts of the country attacked as barely recognizable.

Shopping centers, schools, hotels, homes and hospitals have been targets of Russian missile strikes, turning buildings into rubble and leaving nearly 3.7 million people displaced inside the country, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

According to the United Nations, at least 10,000 civilians, including more than 560 children, have been killed, and over 18,500 have been injured since the start of the invasion that began with the goal of overtaking Ukraine, a Western-aligned government intent on moving out of Moscow’s orbit.

An image from June 2015 shows the National Scientific Center's Institute of Metrology in Kharkiv. It was one of several civilian structures impacted by a Russian drone attack in December 2023.

A firefighter walks in front of the National Scientific Center's Institute of Metrology following a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv on Dec. 31, 2023.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Palace Hotel is a 5-star hotel located in the heart of Kharkiv. This image shows the hotel in June 2015. It is temporarily not accepting guests after it was struck by a Russian missile strike on Dec. 30, 2023.

This photograph from Dec. 30, 2023, shows the damaged Kharkiv Palace Hotel following a Russian missile strike.

An image from June 2015 shows 50-76B Stryiska Street apartments in Lviv, Ukraine. The apartments were partially destroyed by a Russian missile strike on July 6, 2023.

Rescuers stand in front of 50-76B Stryiska Street apartments that were partially destroyed by a missile strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on July 6, 2023, amid Russian military invasion. Four people were killed in the attack on July 6.

An image of a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, before a Russian attack.

Rescuers work on a residential building destroyed after a Russian missile strike, in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Jan. 16, 2023.

An image from May 2020 shows a school in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, before the Russian invasion of the country two years later on Feb. 24, 2022. School No. 8, pictured here in the distance, was completely destroyed by Russian shelling in August 2022.

A woman passes a heavily damaged school after a Russian attack in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 30, 2022. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said school No. 8 was completely destroyed.

See the destruction from above

Before-and-after satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies gives a bird's-eye view to the destruction across Ukraine.

This handout satellite image shows a shopping center in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 28, 2022, before a Russian attack.

This handout satellite image taken on March 10, 2022, shows a destroyed shopping center in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

A satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows Mariupol Drama Theater before it was attacked on March 16, 2022, despite the Russian word for "children" being written on the ground in front of and behind the theater. The location was being used as a shelter for civilians. The attack killed hundreds of people, many of them family members. The Associated Press reported 600 people were killed.

Imagery from Maxar Technologies shows a destroyed Mariupol Drama Theater, a place civilians were using as shelter and wrote the Russian word for children in front of and behind the theater.

CONTRIBUTING: Ramon Padilla, David Baratz and Janet Loehrke, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See destruction in Ukraine before and after 2 years at war with Russia