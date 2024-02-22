Photos show life in Ukraine before and after 2 years at war with Russia

In the two years since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, images show parts of the country attacked as barely recognizable.
Shopping centers, schools, hotels, homes and hospitals have been targets of Russian missile strikes, turning buildings into rubble and leaving nearly 3.7 million people displaced inside the country, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.
According to the United Nations, at least 10,000 civilians, including more than 560 children, have been killed, and over 18,500 have been injured since the start of the invasion that began with the goal of overtaking Ukraine, a Western-aligned government intent on moving out of Moscow’s orbit.
See the destruction from above
Before-and-after satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies gives a bird's-eye view to the destruction across Ukraine.
