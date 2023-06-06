Photos show what life is like in the world's most isolated settlement, which sits at the foot of an active volcano in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean
The Edinburgh of the Seven Seas settlement is considered the most remote settlement in the world.
The settlement, which is on the island of Tristan da Cunha, is home to around 230 people.
It can only be reached after a nearly week-long boat trip departing from Cape Town, South Africa.
Sitting on the island of Tristan da Cunha, Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, one of the British Overseas Territories, calls itself "the world's most isolated settlement."
Tristan da Cunha is actually an active volcanic island in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean. The last time it erupted was in 1961, which forced islanders to evacuate to England.
The island is only accessible by boat — many of which depart from the nearest city of Cape Town, South Africa — and the journey to Tristan de Cunha takes nearly one week to complete.
Fewer than 300 islanders and visitors live there, but the remoteness grants the lucky few plenty of tranquility and safety.
The economy relies on the export of crawfish, known as Tristan rock lobster, but tourism also makes up a small part. However, there are no hotels on the island, so the government has created a homestay program for visitors.
Here is what life is like in the most remote settlement in the world.
Edinburgh of the Seven Seas is known as the most remote settlement in the world.
It lies at the edge of an island, Tristan da Cunha, in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean.
The island of Tristan da Cunha is more than 1,700 miles (nearly 2,800 kilometers) off the coast of Cape Town.
The island is one of Britain's 14 overseas territories.
The settlement was named after the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Victoria's second son, after he visited in 1867.
There are fewer than 300 islanders and visitors who currently live there, including descendants from original settlers to stationed researchers.
Being the remotest settled island in the world is Tristan's claim to fame.
The island is so remote that the government actually recommends visitors start to plan their trips a year in advance.
Before even booking a flight, prospective visitors need to get their trip approved by the Tristan government. They need to email the Secretary to the Administrator, providing reasons for their visit.
The island is only accessible by boat across the South Atlantic Ocean — most trips leave from Cape Town, South Africa.
The trip from Cape Town's port takes approximately six days, and the ships leave on an inconsistent schedule — sometimes they set sail multiple times per month and sometimes they skip a month entirely. The government suggests padding travel time in Cape Town with an additional two days.
Voyages are also listed on the South African National Antarctic Programme's schedule. The route isn't simple though and makes six stops in total.
The settlement is known for its high levels of hospitality and will welcome all visitors after the long journey.
One islander said that it's one giant family-like community: If someone kills a large animal for eating, they share it. If someone's home is destroyed, someone else will host them or help them repair it.
The islander also said, "It's safe" in terms of criminal activity. Children can run around without supervision, and people don't lock their doors.
Another native islander was asked about what it was like to grow up on Tristan. He joked: "Pretty good, as long as you can find something to do."
Edinburgh of the Seven Seas is a rural settlement, which sustains itself by growing mainly potatoes on patches of land about a mile away from the town.
The farming part of life in Tristan allows islanders to grow their own food without having to import.
There's one road that leads to the patches ...
... and anyone can take the bus to get there.
Every family living on the island has a few fields to grow potatoes and other crops. They harvest inside "walled patches" made from volcanic rock, and use hand tools rather than harvesting machinery.
Each family can own livestock, but the numbers are controlled by the government to prevent overgrazing of the limited land. Currently, each household is allowed to own one cow.
More than 40% of the island's territory is declared a nature reserve. Animal life includes rare bird breeds and Northern Rockhopper penguins.
There are three different species of albatross native to the island, but the albatross are threatened by mice every year.
The same boats that brought people to the island brought mice and rats as well. In killing the chicks of native birds, the rodents could be eradicating a number of species.
In fact, it's such a problem that the islanders have an entire holiday dedicated to ridding the island of the vermin — Ratting Day.
On this holiday, men team up and compete to see who can catch the most, and the biggest, rats and mice — it was an idea thought up before mice repellent existed on the island.
Judges count the rats and measure the tails to decide which team wins. Teams then receive prizes and have a dance-filled celebration of the day.
The residents also celebrate traditional Catholic holidays, including Easter.
The church was built in 1923 and was the first on the island.
Before the church was created, islanders held services in people's homes.
Islanders say they feel a sense of community while dealing with death just as much as they do while living and celebrating life.
"Whether family or not, a passing touches the hearts of the whole community, and this is when you see islanders not only as a community but as a family," wrote one islander, Dawn Repetto, on the community's website.
Roughly 70 families call Edinburgh of the Seven Seas home. Of the 232 people currently living on the island, 25 are not part of the permanent group of residents. And of the permanent islanders, there are only nine different last names.
Scientists visit the island to gather information on the rare plant and animal species living on the island among the volcanic rock.
The settlement also has all the basics you would expect from any small town, such as a supermarket, a bar, an internet cafe, and bus stops.
There's also a school, St. Mary's, for students aged between 3 and 16. It has five classrooms, a library, a hall with stage, a computer room, and a science room.
The local economy depends largely on the harvest of rock lobster — which they sell internationally — and fish.
They also sell postage stamps to collectors abroad and make a limited amount through tourism.
While some cruise ships have added the port to their route from Africa to Latin America so tourists can have a peek into this style of remote life, it's generally not somewhere people just pass through.
But for the tourists that do make it to the island, there are a few options when it comes to tourist accommodations.
Some islanders open up their homes to visitors on a homestay basis. They collect 75% of the guest fees while the other 25% goes to the government.
There's a museum called "Traditional Thatched House Museum" that's available as a guesthouse for one night for two people. The price includes tea, coffee, milk, sugar, candles, sleeping bags, and a "traditional Tristan cooked meal" for lunch.
Tourists can climb the active volcano on their visit. This peaceful, quiet settlement was almost destroyed in 1961 when the volcano erupted and sent lava spewing down the mountains.
You can see here how close the lava got to the settlement. It stopped before it reached the buildings.
Islanders were forced to evacuate. Most went to England, where they got a taste of modern life.
By November of 1963, all the islanders who chose to reject the swinging sixties in the UK had returned back to their settlement to carry on their legacy.
