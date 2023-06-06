Photos show what life is like in the world's most isolated settlement, which sits at the foot of an active volcano in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean

The most remote settlement in the world is on a volcanic island in the middle of the South Atlantic. maloff/Shutterstock

The Edinburgh of the Seven Seas settlement is considered the most remote settlement in the world.

The settlement, which is on the island of Tristan da Cunha, is home to around 230 people.

It can only be reached after a nearly week-long boat trip departing from Cape Town, South Africa.

Sitting on the island of Tristan da Cunha, Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, one of the British Overseas Territories, calls itself "the world's most isolated settlement."

Tristan da Cunha is actually an active volcanic island in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean. The last time it erupted was in 1961, which forced islanders to evacuate to England.

The island is only accessible by boat — many of which depart from the nearest city of Cape Town, South Africa — and the journey to Tristan de Cunha takes nearly one week to complete.

Fewer than 300 islanders and visitors live there, but the remoteness grants the lucky few plenty of tranquility and safety.

The economy relies on the export of crawfish, known as Tristan rock lobster, but tourism also makes up a small part. However, there are no hotels on the island, so the government has created a homestay program for visitors.

Here is what life is like in the most remote settlement in the world.

Edinburgh of the Seven Seas is known as the most remote settlement in the world.

All residents prefer to just call it "the Settlement." maloff/Shutterstock

It lies at the edge of an island, Tristan da Cunha, in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean.

Tristan de Cunha is actually an active volcanic island. Google Maps

The island of Tristan da Cunha is more than 1,700 miles (nearly 2,800 kilometers) off the coast of Cape Town.

The volcanic island sits 6,500 feet (2,000 meters) above sea level. David Forman/Getty Images

The island is one of Britain's 14 overseas territories.

A ship leaves Portsmouth Harbour in England to patrol the waters around Britain's territories in the South Atlantic. Chris Ison/PA Images/Contributor/Getty Images

The settlement was named after the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Victoria's second son, after he visited in 1867.

The Duke of Edinburgh. Print Collector/Contributor/Getty Images

There are fewer than 300 islanders and visitors who currently live there, including descendants from original settlers to stationed researchers.

Edinburgh of the Seven Seas. Reuters

Being the remotest settled island in the world is Tristan's claim to fame.

A sign in Edinburgh, Tristan da Cunha, the world's remotest settlement. maloff/Shutterstock

The island is so remote that the government actually recommends visitors start to plan their trips a year in advance.

Visiting the island is not easy. Geoff Renner/robertharding/Getty Images

Before even booking a flight, prospective visitors need to get their trip approved by the Tristan government. They need to email the Secretary to the Administrator, providing reasons for their visit.

British Governor residency in Edinburgh, Tristan da Cunha. maloff/Shutterstock

The island is only accessible by boat across the South Atlantic Ocean — most trips leave from Cape Town, South Africa.

Arriving to the island after a nearly week-long journey must feel incredible. Mark Hannaford/Getty Images

The trip from Cape Town's port takes approximately six days, and the ships leave on an inconsistent schedule — sometimes they set sail multiple times per month and sometimes they skip a month entirely. The government suggests padding travel time in Cape Town with an additional two days.

The inconsistent shipping schedule is a big reason for needing to plan your trip way in advance. GuilhermeMesquita/Shutterstock

Voyages are also listed on the South African National Antarctic Programme's schedule. The route isn't simple though and makes six stops in total.

A cargo ship arriving at Tristan da Cunha. maloff/Shutterstock

The settlement is known for its high levels of hospitality and will welcome all visitors after the long journey.

The settlement does not have hotels, and most visitors stay with local residents. maloff/Shutterstock

One islander said that it's one giant family-like community: If someone kills a large animal for eating, they share it. If someone's home is destroyed, someone else will host them or help them repair it.

Mailbox on Edinburgh of the Seven Seas. maloff/Shutterstock

The islander also said, "It's safe" in terms of criminal activity. Children can run around without supervision, and people don't lock their doors.

The community is safe, residents say. maloff/Shutterstock

Another native islander was asked about what it was like to grow up on Tristan. He joked: "Pretty good, as long as you can find something to do."

Boats on Edinburgh of the Seas, Tristan da Cunha. maloff/Shutterstock

Edinburgh of the Seven Seas is a rural settlement, which sustains itself by growing mainly potatoes on patches of land about a mile away from the town.

Vegetable patches, Tristan da Cunha. Getty Images

The farming part of life in Tristan allows islanders to grow their own food without having to import.

Potato patches, Tristan da Cunha. Peter Schaefer/Getty Images

There's one road that leads to the patches ...

The main road to the agricultural area in Edinburgh of the Seas. David Forman/Getty Images

... and anyone can take the bus to get there.

The bus on Edinburgh of the Seas. Peter Schaefer/Getty Images

Every family living on the island has a few fields to grow potatoes and other crops. They harvest inside "walled patches" made from volcanic rock, and use hand tools rather than harvesting machinery.

Fields on Tristan da Cunha. Peter Schaefer/Getty Images

Each family can own livestock, but the numbers are controlled by the government to prevent overgrazing of the limited land. Currently, each household is allowed to own one cow.

Sheep on Tristan da Cunha, near Edinburgh of the Seas. David Forman/Getty Images

More than 40% of the island's territory is declared a nature reserve. Animal life includes rare bird breeds and Northern Rockhopper penguins.

Rock-hopper penguin near 'Edinburgh of the Seven Seas' port, Tristan da Cunha. David Forman/Getty Images

There are three different species of albatross native to the island, but the albatross are threatened by mice every year.

Pictured above is the yellow-nosed albatross. David Forman/Getty Images

The same boats that brought people to the island brought mice and rats as well. In killing the chicks of native birds, the rodents could be eradicating a number of species.

Tristan islanders call the penguins "pinnamins." Auscape/Contributor/Getty Images

In fact, it's such a problem that the islanders have an entire holiday dedicated to ridding the island of the vermin — Ratting Day.

Teams of men compete on Ratting Day to remove the troublesome rats. Courtesy of Tristan da Cunha Photo Portfolio

On this holiday, men team up and compete to see who can catch the most, and the biggest, rats and mice — it was an idea thought up before mice repellent existed on the island.

On Ratting Day in 2019, a gong sounded at 7:00 am to alert the settlement that the day had begun. Courtesy of Tristan da Cunha Photo Portfolio

Judges count the rats and measure the tails to decide which team wins. Teams then receive prizes and have a dance-filled celebration of the day.

The Medical, Veterinary, and Agricultural Officers act as judges. Courtesy of Tristan da Cunha Photo Portfolio

The residents also celebrate traditional Catholic holidays, including Easter.

Residents at Saint Mary's Anglican Church on Easter Sunday. Kent Kobersteen/Getty Images

The church was built in 1923 and was the first on the island.

The island has four churches in total. David Forman/Getty Images

Before the church was created, islanders held services in people's homes.

The church is a great way for islanders to come together in one communal space. David Forman/Getty Images

Islanders say they feel a sense of community while dealing with death just as much as they do while living and celebrating life.

If there is a death during the week, usually the workday will be cut short. Kent Kobersteen/Getty Images

"Whether family or not, a passing touches the hearts of the whole community, and this is when you see islanders not only as a community but as a family," wrote one islander, Dawn Repetto, on the community's website.

Ladies on the island usually collect flowers and make wreaths. Kent Kobersteen/Getty Images

Roughly 70 families call Edinburgh of the Seven Seas home. Of the 232 people currently living on the island, 25 are not part of the permanent group of residents. And of the permanent islanders, there are only nine different last names.

Animals graze on communal pastures. Mark Hannaford/Getty Images

Scientists visit the island to gather information on the rare plant and animal species living on the island among the volcanic rock.

There are plenty of rare botanic species for scientists to study. David Forman/Getty Images

The settlement also has all the basics you would expect from any small town, such as a supermarket, a bar, an internet cafe, and bus stops.

A small bus stop to wait in. David Forman/Getty Images

There's also a school, St. Mary's, for students aged between 3 and 16. It has five classrooms, a library, a hall with stage, a computer room, and a science room.

The school in Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, Tristan da Cunha. David Forman/Getty Images

The local economy depends largely on the harvest of rock lobster — which they sell internationally — and fish.

Lobster boats docked along the coast of the island. David Forman/Getty Images

They also sell postage stamps to collectors abroad and make a limited amount through tourism.

Collectors worldwide are interested in buying stamps. RFStock/Getty Images

While some cruise ships have added the port to their route from Africa to Latin America so tourists can have a peek into this style of remote life, it's generally not somewhere people just pass through.

Tourists get a chance to see unusual and rare birds. David Forman/Getty Images

But for the tourists that do make it to the island, there are a few options when it comes to tourist accommodations.

A view of Edinburgh of the Seven Seas. Peter Schaefer/Getty Images

Some islanders open up their homes to visitors on a homestay basis. They collect 75% of the guest fees while the other 25% goes to the government.

Homestays are a great option to immerse yourself in the island culture. Peter Schaefer/EyeEm/Getty Images

There's a museum called "Traditional Thatched House Museum" that's available as a guesthouse for one night for two people. The price includes tea, coffee, milk, sugar, candles, sleeping bags, and a "traditional Tristan cooked meal" for lunch.

Shepherds' huts on Tristan da Cunha island. The museum is not pictured. David Forman/Getty Images

Tourists can climb the active volcano on their visit. This peaceful, quiet settlement was almost destroyed in 1961 when the volcano erupted and sent lava spewing down the mountains.

Tristan da Cunha. David Forman/Getty Images

You can see here how close the lava got to the settlement. It stopped before it reached the buildings.

Tristan da Cunha. Peter Schaefer/Getty Images

Islanders were forced to evacuate. Most went to England, where they got a taste of modern life.

When the islanders evacuated, the UK government assumed it was permanent. Terence Spencer/Getty Images

By November of 1963, all the islanders who chose to reject the swinging sixties in the UK had returned back to their settlement to carry on their legacy.

A boat filled with islanders returning home to Tristan da Cunha in 1963. Carl Mydans/Contributor/Getty Images

