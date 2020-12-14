Photos show people receiving the first US doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Lenox Hill Hospital Chair of Emergency Medicine Yves Duroseau receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Scott Heins/Getty Images

The United States administered the first US doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The first batch of vaccines were administered to healthcare workers in Queens, New York.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse, was the first American to get the vaccine.

Here are photos of the first Americans to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to US patients were administered at some hospitals Monday morning.

On Friday, the FDA approved a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine developed by the drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech.

Trucks carrying the vaccine were seen leaving Pfizer's Michigan manufacturing center on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later some of the highest priority Americans, including health care workers in New York, were on the receiving end of the needle.

The first batch was distributed at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in Queens, New York.

Sandra Lindsay, an intensive care nurse was the first American to be inoculated.

It will take months to vaccinate every American who wants it.

More than 16 million Americans have been infected by the novel coronavirus since it first arrived in the US last winter, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the vaccine is imperative to bringing the pandemic to the end but won't stop the ongoing surge of cases in the US and is not an excuse to end other measures meant to reduce the spread of the disease.

Here are photos of what it looks like to get the coronavirus vaccine in the US.

The vaccines are stored in small vials and injected with a syringe

Dr. Michelle Chester displays the coronavirus vaccine in Queens, New York. Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS

Vaccines have to be transported in extremely cold conditions and are being shipped in industrial freezers designed to move perishable food like tuna

Dr. Michelle Chester prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens. Scott Heins/Getty Images

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, was the first hospital to role out the COVID-19 vaccine in the US

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse, was the first to be inoculated. Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS

Healthcare workers are among the first wave Americans to be inoculated

Registered Nurse Stephanie Cal receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Scott Heins/Getty Images

The FDA found no major health concerns with the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine

The common side effects include pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headaches. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Lindsay spoke about her experience at a press conference Monday morning

After getting the injection, Lindsay said she was feeling well and thanked the front line workers and her colleagues. Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York, which was once the epicenter of the virus, is confronting a second wave

“I feel like healing is coming," Sandra Lindsay said after being the first American to get injected. "I hope this marks the beginning of the end in a very painful time in our history.” Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attended the vaccination by video call

"This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war," Cuomo said. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Dr. Jason Smith was the first Kentucky resident to be vaccinated

Smith showed off his bandage to the press at the University of Louisville Hospital. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Five employees of the University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky got the vaccine

Beth Sum, RN, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at University of Louisville Hospital. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Ohio State University received one box of 975 doses of the vaccine

Ohio State employee Lauren Chisholm, left, receives the vaccination from Robert Weber. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Connecticut has a phased approach to vaccinating, with healthcare workers getting priority

Hartford HealthCare's Colleen Teevan administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to a front-line healthcare worker outside of Hartford Hospital. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

