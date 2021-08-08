Photos: Obama's scaled-down 60th birthday bash is still quite the draw

Passengers travel on a ferry en route to Martha's Vineyard. David Degner/Insider

After a plan to host hundreds for his 60th birthday, former President Barack Obama held a "significantly" scaled-back event.

The outdoor celebration on Saturday was "planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines," a spokeswoman for Obama said.

Photos show guests arriving at Martha Vineyard for the star-studded birthday bash.

Martha's Vineyard has long been a popular summertime destination, and former President Barack Obama's affinity for the island goes back to the early years of his White House tenure.

Ferry passengers take in the landscape of Oak Bluffs as they approach Martha's Vineyard. David Degner/Insider

Lori Fisher of Martha's Vineyard said she believes a 60th birthday is an incredible milestone.

Lori Fisher, left, and Sandy Fisher stand beside a sign they made to congratulate former President Barack Obama on his 60th birthday. David Degner/Insider

One resident, Lori Fisher, constructed a banner for Obama because she turned 60 years old in 2019 and felt it was a major milestone.

She said she only saw the former president on the island once, six years ago, when his car passed by. She said she also saw former first lady Michelle Obama walk into a bookstore about two years ago.

"I figure one day I will actually meet them … hopefully," she said. "I was hoping he would stop by and sign the banner."

A sign commemorating Lori Fisher's son, who died suddenly a few years ago, is usually hanging in place of the current Obama banner. She will switch banners in a few days and replace it with the sign that memorializes her son.

Nancy's is a popular Martha's Vineyard dining destination.

Nancy's is a longstanding restaurant known for its seafood and frozen drinks. David Degner/Insider

Nancy's Restaurant, an Oak Bluffs institution, has been in operation since 1960 and boasts stunning views of the harbor. The former president has visited Nancy's in the past, and first daughter Sasha Obama worked at the restaurant one summer while still in high school.

Guests in town for the former president's birthday weekend gathered at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Friday for a pre-party to kick off the festivities.

A gathering can be seen on the balcony of the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown on August 6, 2021. David Degner/Insider

The Winnetu hosted an Obama birthday pre-party on Friday, which was scaled back in the last few days. A New York Times report detailed how the president had to retool the weekend's events due to the lingering threat of COVID-19.

The Rev. Al Sharpton arrived Saturday. He has been a fixture in Black politics for decades and even ran for president himself in 2004.

Sharpton arrives at the Martha's Vineyard Airport on August 7, 2021. David Degner/Insider

As guests arrived at the Obama property in Edgartown, several individuals gathered outside to watch the procession of vehicles.

A group of spectators watch as vehicles line the road leading to the birthday festivities in Edgartown. David Degner/Insider

While celebrity sightings are a common occurrence during the summer in Martha's Vineyard, the star power of a presidential event still draws onlookers.

The former president may have scaled back his birthday party, but there were still a range of guests who made it out to his Edgartown property.

The road leading to the Obama property in Edgartown. David Degner/Insider

Authorities kept watch on Saturday at an access road near Obama's property in Edgartown.

