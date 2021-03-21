Photos show mass demonstrations to 'Stop Asian Hate' across the US

Taylor Ardrey
·6 min read
rally 11
People hold signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Rallygoers gathered nationwide to "Stop Asian Hate" following the shootings in the Atlanta-area last week.

  • Eight people were killed and six of them were women of Asian descent.

  • Here's a look at some of the demonstrations that occurred across the country over the weekend:

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Demonstrations erupted across the country over the weekend following the shootings denouncing hate crimes and discrimination.

massage rally 1
People march away from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta during a unity "Stop Asian Hate" rally Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021 AP Photo/Ben Gray

A white gunman - identified as Robert Aaron Long- was arrested and charged for killing 8 people, six of which were women of Asian descent, at three massage parlors last Tuesday in the Atlanta-area.

young&#39;s asian massage shooting
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Associated Press/Mike Stewart

Source:Insider

The shooting occurred in the midst of an uptick of hate crimes against the Asian American community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis.

stop asian hate
Lucy Lee, of Marietta, Ga., holds an American flag while rallying outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta during a unity "Stop Asian Hate" rally Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Ben Gray

Source: Insider

In Atlanta, Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and state Rep. Bee Nguyen attended a "Stop Asian Hate" rally.

massage rally 2
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speak during a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Ben Gray

During a press conference about the Atlanta-area shooting suspect, Capt. Jay Baker said Long had a "really bad day." Baker was removed as the media spokesperson of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office after receiving criticism for the comment.

"I just wanted to drop by to say to my Asian sisters and brothers, we see you, and, more importantly, we are going to stand with you," Warnock said Saturday.

Source: Associated Press

"Their deaths say that all of us must come together. Their deaths say we can't let white supremacy or racism have the final say," Rev. William J. Barber II said at the rally Saturday.

Demonstrators in Georgia held up signs that called out anti-Asian racism, which has spiked during the pandemic.

rally 9
Agata Rozga leans her head on Rich Vuduc's arm as they participate in a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Ben Gray

Source: Insider

In Pittsburgh, Ohio, actress Sandra Oh attended a rally. "I know many of us in our community are very scared and I understand that," she said. "One way to get through our fear is to reach out to our communities."

In Alhambra, California, people gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Atlanta, according to the LA Times.

rally 5
People gather at a rally "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, Calif., Saturday night, March 20, 2021 AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

At the rally, people embraced one another, placed flowers, and lit candles around the vigil.

rally 6
Alanav Hillman, left, and Ashley Alexander hug as they join hundreds of people gathered at a rally "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, Calif., Saturday night, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Source: KTLA

A rallygoer held a sign that read, "What if it was your mom?"

rally 13
Fashion model Kayla Karns, left with hat, joins hundreds of people gather at a rally "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, Calif., Saturday night, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Hundreds of protesters in New York City marched from Times Square to Chinatown on Saturday.

rally new york
Demonstrators march during a protest against Asian hate on Times Square in New York, the United States, March 20, 2021. Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images

Source: NBC New York

"The women who died look just like me," Yuh-line Niou, a New York State Assemblywoman, said during a vigil in New York Saturday. "They looked like my mother, my sisters, my aunties, my nieces. They looked like us."

Source:PIX 11

"It is now, more than ever, that we need to stand together in unison against hatred and racism," New York Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday.

Source: Pix 11

Crowds of demonstrators gathered at Logan Square monument in Chicago, Illinois Saturday.

rally 4
People hold signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Source: NBC Chicago

"I come here, I think of not only for me but also for my next generation," a protester, Dai Quing, told local news. "I think they should have the same opportunity and be respected equal."

rally 10
Woman holds a sign and attends a rally to support stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. A diverse crowd gathered to demand justice for the victims of Atlanta, Georgia spa shooting for an end to racism, xenophobia and misogyny. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Source: NBC Chicago

Protesters flooded the streets with signs, chanting and standing in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

rally 11
People hold signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Source: CBS Chicago

"No matter which country you are born for, what languages you are speaking ... we all came here for the freedom of this land, and for the love of our own people," one of the organizers, Min Wang, told the Chicago Tribune.

rally 3
People hold signs as they attend a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Source: Chicago Tribune

"I still have hope that we can change this," Wang said, the newspaper reported.

rally 12
People hold signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Source: Chicago Tribune

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Sandra Oh Calls To Stop Anti-Asian Hate In Powerful Speech: 'I Am Proud To Be Asian'

    The actor made an appearance at a Stop Asian Hate rally following the shootings in Atlanta, which claimed the lives of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

  • Slain spa workers and customers mourned by families

    The exception is 44-year-old Daoyou Feng, an employee at Youngs Asian Massage near Woodstock about whom little is known. Sunday should have seen 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue buying groceries and cooking Korean food for her family. Instead those relatives are mourning her death Tuesday at the Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta.

  • Protesters rally in Atlanta to #Stop Asian Hate

    A 'Stop Asian Hate' March and rally was being held in Atlanta, Georgia Saturday to support the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community after a gunman waged a deadly assault at two area massage businesses. (March 20)

  • Rihanna Just Made Spring Pastels Sexier Than Ever

    She wore the stunning pastel ensemble on a night out in Santa Monica.

  • The Atlanta spa shootings were emblematic of one of the many dangers massage parlor workers face every day, experts say

    Many massage parlor workers face sexual and physical violence as well as labor exploitation, experts told Insider.

  • Be Bold, Be Proud, Speak Up: Raising Asian American Daughters Now

    What the next generation can teach their mothers

  • Costco Is Selling Junior’s Mini Cheesecakes for Those Moments When You Can’t Bear to Bake Anymore

    No one will complain about store-bought when they're these.

  • In photos: Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate in Atlanta and across U.S. after spa killings

    Protesters have been holding massive demonstrations and vigils across the U.S. over the weekend in response to the fatal spa shootings in the Atlanta metropolitan area in Georgia.The big picture: Those in attendance rallied to denounce a surge in violence and hate incidents against Asian Americans and honor the eight people who lost their lives in last week's Atlanta attacks, including six women of Asian descent.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.I’m at a vigil in downtown Des Moines to remember the victims of the Atlanta shooting. “We will not flee,” said Nu Huynh, president of Iowa Asian Alliance. pic.twitter.com/4IMRNxgVZw— Linh Ta (@linhmaita) March 21, 2021 Demonstrators rally in Atlanta, Georgia, in show support for Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities March 20. A 21-year-old white man was charged with murder last week, but local law enforcement say it's too early to call the shootings a hate crime. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images A vigil in Columbus, Ohio, on March 20 for the victims of the spa shootings. Over 183 organizations have joined AAPI groups in calling for $300 million to address anti-Asian violence. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Protesters at the Stop AAPI Hate Rally outside the Georgia State Capitol building March 20. Asian Americans also face discrimination in sports, with stereotypes depicting Asians as nerds, emasculating Asian men and fetishizing Asian women as submissive, Axios' Shawna Chen and Russell Contreras report. Photo: Nicole Craine/Bloomberg via Getty Images A "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil in a city park of Alhambra, Los Angeles County, California, March 20. Photo: Xinhua via Getty Images The Atlanta March 20 march In solidarity with the Asian community. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Medic Frankie Laguna before the Atlanta march. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators at the Atlanta rally on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock addressing protesters in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators marching in Atlanta March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Protesters marching in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Wanqi Dong gets emotional while listening to speakers after the march in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators attending a vigil at Union Square in New York City to mourn on March 19 the Atlanta shooting victims. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via GettyActress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio— Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021 Proud to attend Houston's Stop Asian Hate Vigil and Rally. Diversity is our strength. Thanks for hosting @OCAHouston. pic.twitter.com/zUbBCKkA9e— Robert O'Brien (@LightsOutTnight) March 21, 2021 .⁦@SenatorWarnock⁩ and I addressed today’s rally in Atlanta to mourn the victims of this week’s massacre and to express our love and support for the Asian-American community in Georgia and nationwide. Gratitude to the organizers. pic.twitter.com/kG6GMju7wz— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) March 20, 2021 Scenes from the #StopAAPIHate rally in downtown Atlanta this afternoon, where several hundred are gathered and @RevDrBarber is currently giving remarks. pic.twitter.com/hohcCYfWOY— Maya King (@mayaaking) March 20, 2021 “We’re tokens we’re trophies, until we’re targets and scapegoats.”Demonstrators gathered for a Stop AAPI Hate Rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday after a shooting at 2 spas killed 8 people earlier this week #StopAsianHate📽️ @nicole_craine pic.twitter.com/WsCjHKceMn— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 20, 2021 Go deeper: Biden addresses Asian discrimination: "Our silence is our complicity"Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images and further details on protests and vigils in U.S. cities.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Saints lose 6th-round draft pick, get fined $700,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols

    The Saints got in trouble with the league for COVID violations three times in 2020.

  • IL moves to new phase in COVID-19 pandemic battle

    Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,431 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on Sunday.

  • SEE IT: Russell Westbrook gifts signed jersey to actor Michael B. Jordan

    The Wizards point guard gifted his jersey to the famous actor immediately after a game in Brooklyn

  • Shoppers Say This Olivia Wilde-Approved Anti-Aging Serum Delivers ‘Magical Results’

    A dermatologist gives it a thumbs-up.

  • Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Second Child Be an American or British Citizen?

    There are a couple of options open for the next member of the royal family.

  • Teen Vogue staffer who supported McCammond exit tweeted ‘N’ word in the past

    One of the staffers who supported former Axios reporter Alexi McCammond’s ousting at Teen Vogue is now under fire for using a racial slur in her own tweets, reported The Daily Mail. Christina Davitt, the senior social media manager at the Condé Nast publication tweeted the “N” word twice in 2009, directing the tweets at what looks to be a white friend.

  • A New Coronavirus Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Strikes Those Who Can Least Afford It

    The outbreak at Mar-a-Lago among staff indicates the risks associated with working in the hospitality industry in a state with zero coronavirus-related restrictions.

  • Asian American students missing school over fears of harassment

    With the rise in attacks on Asian Americans, parents are worried that their children going back to school for in-person learning may face bullying.

  • Almost half of Americans think Black people face discrimination, survey says

    According to new data released by the Pew Research Center, most Americans believe that discrimination does exist against minority groups in the United States. Participants were asked to indicate how much discrimination Black people, Hispanic people, white people, and Asian people faced using a scale that marked either “a lot,” “some,” “only a little” or “none at all.” The survey found that 80% of Americans believe there is “some” or “a lot” of discrimination against Black people.

  • Atlanta shooting of Asian women was racially motivated, U.S. senator says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday expressed doubts about FBI Director Chris Wray's initial assessment that the fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta-area spas may not constitute a hate crime, saying it "looks racially motivated." "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian-Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation." Police in Atlanta are still investigating the motive in connection with the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, on Tuesday.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • Unbearable pain: How bear spray became a prized weapon for violent protesters

    “It took three shots of fentanyl to get me to a place where I wasn’t screaming,” said a journalist who was hit with the chemical irritant last August.