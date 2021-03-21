Photos show mass demonstrations to 'Stop Asian Hate' across the US

People hold signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rallygoers gathered nationwide to "Stop Asian Hate" following the shootings in the Atlanta-area last week.

Eight people were killed and six of them were women of Asian descent.

Here's a look at some of the demonstrations that occurred across the country over the weekend:

Demonstrations erupted across the country over the weekend following the shootings denouncing hate crimes and discrimination.

People march away from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta during a unity "Stop Asian Hate" rally Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021 AP Photo/Ben Gray

A white gunman - identified as Robert Aaron Long- was arrested and charged for killing 8 people, six of which were women of Asian descent, at three massage parlors last Tuesday in the Atlanta-area.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Associated Press/Mike Stewart

The shooting occurred in the midst of an uptick of hate crimes against the Asian American community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis.

Lucy Lee, of Marietta, Ga., holds an American flag while rallying outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta during a unity "Stop Asian Hate" rally Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Ben Gray

In Atlanta, Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and state Rep. Bee Nguyen attended a "Stop Asian Hate" rally.

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speak during a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Ben Gray

During a press conference about the Atlanta-area shooting suspect, Capt. Jay Baker said Long had a "really bad day." Baker was removed as the media spokesperson of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office after receiving criticism for the comment.

"I just wanted to drop by to say to my Asian sisters and brothers, we see you, and, more importantly, we are going to stand with you," Warnock said Saturday.

"Their deaths say that all of us must come together. Their deaths say we can't let white supremacy or racism have the final say," Rev. William J. Barber II said at the rally Saturday.

—Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) March 20, 2021

Demonstrators in Georgia held up signs that called out anti-Asian racism, which has spiked during the pandemic.

Agata Rozga leans her head on Rich Vuduc's arm as they participate in a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Ben Gray

In Pittsburgh, Ohio, actress Sandra Oh attended a rally. "I know many of us in our community are very scared and I understand that," she said. "One way to get through our fear is to reach out to our communities."

—The Pitt News (@ThePittNews) March 20, 2021

In Alhambra, California, people gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in Atlanta, according to the LA Times.

People gather at a rally "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, Calif., Saturday night, March 20, 2021 AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

At the rally, people embraced one another, placed flowers, and lit candles around the vigil.

Alanav Hillman, left, and Ashley Alexander hug as they join hundreds of people gathered at a rally "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, Calif., Saturday night, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

A rallygoer held a sign that read, "What if it was your mom?"

Fashion model Kayla Karns, left with hat, joins hundreds of people gather at a rally "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, Calif., Saturday night, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Hundreds of protesters in New York City marched from Times Square to Chinatown on Saturday.

Demonstrators march during a protest against Asian hate on Times Square in New York, the United States, March 20, 2021. Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images

"The women who died look just like me," Yuh-line Niou, a New York State Assemblywoman, said during a vigil in New York Saturday. "They looked like my mother, my sisters, my aunties, my nieces. They looked like us."

"It is now, more than ever, that we need to stand together in unison against hatred and racism," New York Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday.

—NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 20, 2021

Crowds of demonstrators gathered at Logan Square monument in Chicago, Illinois Saturday.

People hold signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

"I come here, I think of not only for me but also for my next generation," a protester, Dai Quing, told local news. "I think they should have the same opportunity and be respected equal."

Woman holds a sign and attends a rally to support stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. A diverse crowd gathered to demand justice for the victims of Atlanta, Georgia spa shooting for an end to racism, xenophobia and misogyny. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Protesters flooded the streets with signs, chanting and standing in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

People hold signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

"No matter which country you are born for, what languages you are speaking ... we all came here for the freedom of this land, and for the love of our own people," one of the organizers, Min Wang, told the Chicago Tribune.

People hold signs as they attend a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

"I still have hope that we can change this," Wang said, the newspaper reported.

People hold signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

