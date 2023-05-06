Photos show the moment Charles was officially crowned king, making history as the oldest British monarch

King Charles III is crowned king of the United Kingdom at his coronation ceremony on May 6. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS, Victoria Jones via REUTERS

King Charles took the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022.

His reign was formalized at his coronation on Saturday, which involved sacred traditions.

After being anointed with holy oil and swearing his oath, Charles was officially crowned king.

King Charles III attends the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Upon the death of the Queen, Charles immediately was proclaimed the monarch. However, his reign wasn't formalized until his coronation, which took place on Saturday.

In front of millions tuning in from around the world and the roughly 2,200 guests invited to the special ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Charles cemented his place in British royal history. At 73, he is the oldest British monarch to have ever taken the throne. Take a look at these photos showing the start of his reign.

The official crowning of Charles started with the five phases. The first involved guests saluting him with the "God Save the King!" chant.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Then, the king made an oath promising to support the Church of England and the law.

King Charles III during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. BBC News

In the third phase, Charles was anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The king is the first monarch in history to use animal cruelty-free anointment oil.

King Charles III at his coronation on May 6. VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charles then received royal regalia, including an orb and sceptre.

King Charles receives royal regalia during his coronation on May 6. BBC News

Finally, Charles was crowned King of the United Kingdom with the St Edward's Crown, the same crown Queen Elizabeth was crowned with 70 years ago.

King Charles is crowned with the St Edward's crown. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

The Archbishop of Canterbury appeared to check the crown was on Charles' head securely. The crown is made of gold and weighs almost 5 pounds.

King Charles is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Source: Royal Collection Trust

Prince William then pledged his allegiance to Charles before guests in the abbey and the public watching the televised event were invited to do the same.

Prince William pledges his allegiance to his father King Charles. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla was then crowned with the Queen Mary Crown, officially making her Queen of the United Kingdom.

Queen Camilla is crowned. Sky News

