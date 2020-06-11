Photos show a moment from the protests against police brutality in every US state

People march and ride horses to protest the death of George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have gathered to protest police brutality and systemic racism over the past two weeks.

The demonstrations have spread to all 50 states, making it the broadest protest movement in US history.

These photos show moments of the protests from every state.

For two weeks, Americans in all 50 US states have come together to protest police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

In Alabama, a couple stands in front of a Confederate memorial that protesters took down and reclaimed on June 2.

Sarah Collins Rudolph, who survived a racist church bombing that killed sister Addie Mae Collins and three other girls in 1963, stands with husband George Rudolph at the remains of a Confederate memorial that was removed in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. More

AP Photo/Jay Reeves

In Anchorage, Alaska, hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered to mourn George Floyd on May 30 and May 31.

Source: Anchorage Daily News

In Laveen, Arizona, protesters are seen gathering for a rally in a park before marching down the street to demand justice for police brutality.

Protesters march during a rally at Cesar Chavez Park on June 3, 2020 in Laveen, Arizona. More

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In Arkansas, a protester wrote "I am Beautiful" on his chest.

A protester stands on the side of Hot Springs, Arkansas' main street during an anti-police brutality protest, Monday, 1 June 2020. More

B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In Los Angeles, an estimated 20,000 people gathered to protest and march on June 7 near Hollywood.

Demonstrators March Sunday June, 7, 2020 in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, during a protest over the death of George Floyd who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. More

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Source: LA Times

In Denver, Colorado, protesters are seen holding signs and flowers in the air while taking a knee.

Protesters take a knee and observe minutes of silence at the State Capitol, amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, U.S. June 1, 2020. More