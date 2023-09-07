New photos show moments man targets Edmonds family of 5 during shooting rampage

New surveillance photos from the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office show the moments a man targets a family of five in Edmonds. It happened on August 10 when officials said Gilbert Escamilla allegedly went on a shooting rampage from Marysville to Edmonds.

Officials said Escamilla allegedly shot and killed Ryan Ezzy around 4:00 a.m. at an apartment complex in Marysville and a few hours later shot three adults in Edmonds.

The adults are Alexey and Julia Altukhov and Tatyana Voynova. Officials said Alexey and Julia were shot multiple times. Both were taken to Harborview for treatment. Alexey has since been released from the hospital but Julia remains there in the ICU in serious condition. Officials said Voynova was also shot but died at the scene.

“It hurts, in a lot of ways,” Pedro Garcia, a neighbor said. “Really nice people simple as that.”

Court documents revealed that the couple’s two children hid in a closet.

“That was something that I don’t think could have been prevented in any way, how? How do you know? How do you know someone is going to come inside your house and start shooting?” Garcia said. “It makes me sad of course, really sad and I hope she gets well soon.”

Escamilla was eventually caught by officials after a brief chase. He told investigators that he was detoxing and needed money for methadone. Escamilla is being held in the Snohomish County Jail on a $5 million bail. He’s facing multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.