Photos show the most memorable moments of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's historic inauguration

From left, Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

History was made on January 20, 2021, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

Due to COVID-19 and following the Capitol riots, the ceremony was scaled-down but still maintained its presidential atmosphere as people around the country and the world watched the ceremony.

Photos show the best and defining moments of the 59th inauguration.

The inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the Capitol building Wednesday showed a more peaceful and harmonious image of the Capitol that had been attacked by rioters two weeks earlier.

"This is America's day," Biden, now the 46th president of the United States, said in his address after being sworn into office.

US leaders like former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended the scaled-down, heavily secured, and socially distanced ceremony.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony, breaking a long-standing tradition. However, his vice president Mike Pence was present to pass the torch to Harris, who made history as she was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina justice. Biden made history as the oldest president to take the oath of office.

The historical event also included a moving poem by the young inaugural poet, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, and star-studded musical performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks.

From Biden getting sworn in as president to his riveting speech, photos show some of the best and defining moments of the 59th historic inauguration:

Security was ramped up ahead of Inauguration day to ensure a peaceful transfer of power following the deadly attack at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Police officers patrol the area near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump took their final departure from the White House on Marine One. The duo did not attend Biden's inauguration.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to depart the White House. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attended mass ahead of the inauguration ceremony. Biden is reportedly the second Catholic president.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Compared to previous inaugurations, Wednesday's ceremony was scaled down as a result of COVID-19.

As seen from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, preparations are made before the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Guests wore masks and socially distanced at the event that would usually have more than a million people in attendance.

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Image

The nation's new leaders arrived at the US Capitol around 10:30 a.m.

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. oe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at the ceremony.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also in attendence.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Eugene Goodman, the heroic US Capitol officer from the Capitol riots, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

All those in attendance rose with hands over their heart as they listened to the National Anthem.

President Elect Joe Biden and invited guests stand for the national anthem at the inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a show-stopping, red and black gown, award-winning singer Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem.

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC Alex Wong/Getty Images

The first Black president and the first Black, South Asian, female vice president say hello as they bump fists in a symbolic moment.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former U.S. President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Although Trump did not attend Biden's inauguration, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence gave Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff a traditional send-off.

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff descend the steps of the East Front of the U.S. Capitol with former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Doug Emhoff, the nation's first second gentleman, stood by his wife's side.

Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris, right, and and husband Douglas Emhoff wave while arriving to the 59th presidential inauguration on th Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

With her hand on Thurgood Marshall's bible, Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in by the first Latina Supreme Court justice, Sonia Sotomayor.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty Images

Joe Biden is officially sworn in at noon as the 46th President of the United States.

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jill Biden, who has accompanied her husband during his campaign journey, waves after her husband was sworn into the highest office.

Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Image

The Bidens takes a moment to embrace one another.

President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill Biden and children Hunter and Ashley Biden after he is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP

Wrapped in all white, Jennifer Lopez sang "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" at the Inauguration adding Spanish lyrics and a line from her song "Let's Get Loud."

Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden addresses the nation in an inaugural speech that highlighted overcoming the pandemic and uniting the country as a whole.

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet in inauguration history, delivered a powerful poem, "The Hill We Climb," that emphasized the future and unity.

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021. PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gathered in DC to witness them take office.

Supporters of President Joseph Biden pause as they listen to him speak during the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

They wore masks and flew "Biden, Harris" flags.

Supporters holds flags as they listen to U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration speech on a smartphone on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Many cried and cheered during Biden's speech.

Supporters of President Joseph Biden celebrate as they listen to him speak during the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, D Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The "Showtime" marching band from Kamala Harris's alma mater, Howard University, escorted her to the White House.

Performers from Howard University prepare for the parade honoring President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Joe Biden pens his signature on the first three documents of his presidency with one being the Inauguration Day proclamation.

US President Joe Biden signs three documents including an Inauguration declaration, cabinet nominations and sub-cabinet noinations, as US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) watches in the Presidents Room following the 59th inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images

