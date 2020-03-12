Photos show one of the first drive-through coronavirus testing stations in the US, where people with a doctor's note get tested for free

Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in the US continues to rise as health officials work to contain the spread of the virus nationwide.

Drive-through testing sites allow people to be tested for the virus from their cars without exposing others to infection.

Here's what it's like at one of the first drive-through testing facilities in the US, located in Denver, Colorado.

On March 11, Denver, Colorado became one of the first cities in the US to implement drive-through coronavirus testing free to patients with a doctor's notes. The first drive-through testing facility opened in Seattle, Washington earlier in the week.

The new sites allow medical staff to safely test patients with virus symptoms who have recently traveled to high-risk areas or have been in close contact with people who tested positive.

The efforts aim to address the delays faced by people trying to get tested as US coronavirus testing capacity slowly ramps up.

Here's what the Denver facility looks like.

The new drive-through coronavirus testing station opened in Denver on March 11.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the drive-through site will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday. A full schedule will be announced next week on the state website.

The station offers testing free to people with a doctor's note confirming they meet criteria for possible coronavirus infection.

Patients qualify for free coronavirus testing if they've shown symptoms, if they've recently traveled to high-risk areas, or if they've been in close contact with someone who tested positive, according to a state health department spokesperson.

Symptoms of the coronavirus could include a fever, fatigue and dry cough, and sometimes muscle pain or difficulty breathing.

People are required to bring a photo ID and obtain a doctor's note for the free test. They're being asked to get that note via email or fax to avoid putting others at risk by visiting a doctor's office or clinic in person.

Patients can expect test results within 72 hours, according to officials, and should quarantine at home while they wait.

How quickly patients can expect their test results depends on the number of people tested, according to a state official, but people should be contacted directly with their results within 72 hours.

During that time, patients need to wait at home and isolate themselves from other people and public spaces.

If a patient tests positive, an isolation order may be issued, according to the health department.

160 people were tested at the Denver site the day it opened. At least 33 cases have been confirmed positive across Colorado so far.