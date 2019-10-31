Photos show Paradise, California, one year after the worst US wildfire in a century killed 85 people and destroyed a community

Getty





In November 2018, the Camp fire tore through Butte County, California, razing the town of Paradise and killing 85 people.

One year on, authorities and former residents still struggle with the carnage left by the fire as they rebuild their lives and homes.

Many homes are still rubble, with charred soil, and burnt-out cars at every turn. Some areas, however, are slowly getting back to how they were.

Scroll down to see photos of what Paradise looks like a year after it was destroyed by the deadliest US fire in a century.

One year ago, on November 8, 2018, a wildfire tore through Butte County, California, causing 250,000 people to flee their homes. The blaze later hit the town of Paradise, killing 85 people.

One year on, the community is still reeling from the disaster, the deadliest wildfire in the US for more than 100 years, and the clean-up effort drags on.

92% of the town's population have not returned. Those who did are determined to build a new home there.

Scroll down to see photos of how Paradise and Butte County look today.

On November 8, 2018, the Camp fire broke out in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, spreading at a rate of around 300 ft per second towards the town of Paradise.

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Source: Insider, KTLA







The town was engulfed by flames a few days later. 85 people died and close to 19,000 buildings were destroyed. Here's what it looks like one year on, a single building rebuilt amidst the destruction.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: Insider







This composite image shows a ruined mobile home park in Paradise in November 2018, and below, the same park on October 2, 2019.

Getty





Paradise residents have returned, and are still rebuilding their homes and businesses.