Photos show how people around the world are disinfecting schools, mosques, and streets to stop the coronavirus from spreading

A worker disinfects playground equipment at a kindergarten in Ganzhou, China. The students' return was delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, on March 2, 2020.

China Daily via Reuters

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 90 other countries.

Many cities are disinfecting public surfaces with bleach-and-water mixtures.

Experts aren't sure how long the contagious virus can live on surfaces, but say it could range from a few hours to a day or so.

Spraying disinfectant solutions into the air is probably not an effective way to kill the virus, but wiping down highly touched surfaces is.

Photos show mosques, schools, and streets being sprayed and wiped down around the world.

One of the most effective ways to fight the spread of the new coronavirus is to disinfect highly touched surfaces. Across the world, disinfection teams have descended upon kindergartens, state capital buildings, markets, mosques, airports, and public roads.

Teams of hazmat-suited workers are spraying low-concentration bleach-and-water mixtures from trucks, guns, drones, and robots.

Public-health experts think mass disinfection efforts will have mixed effectiveness in outbreak zones. Disinfecting surfaces that are commonly touched, such as in hospitals, schools, and religious sites, can help kill germs. However, misting sanitizer in the air or on the street is likely ineffective, because the virus isn't airborne and people don't touch the street that often.

The coronavirus has spread to more than 90 countries since it emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year. In total, at least 100,000 people have been infected, and more than 3,400 have died. (See Business Insider's latest updates here.)

Photos from China, South Korea, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Nigeria, and more show how the world is trying to sanitize.

China has placed around 56 million people under quarantine. Public gatherings are banned, schools are shut down, and employees are working from home if possible.

A worker sprays a street with disinfectant after the novel coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, February 23, 2020.





Thomas Peter/Reuters

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, has been quarantined since January 23. Transportation — buses, subways, ferries, trains, airplanes, and private cars — has been halted.

In cities and towns across China, including Shanghai, Beijing, and Wuhan, sanitation workers have been sent to spray down all public areas. Trucks filled with low-concentration bleach-and-water solutions drive through the streets.

Workers with protective face masks on ride smart self balancing scooters





China Daily via Reuters

Workers wearing hazmat suits and face masks have swept through train stations, malls, and other destinations, wiping down surfaces to kill viral particles that might linger on them.

Worker with sanitizing equipment disinfects inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building,amid novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai.





Aly Song/Reuters

Scientists aren't yet sure how long droplets containing the virus can live on surfaces. According to the World Health Organization, "studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days."

Sanitation workers disinfect a residential compound, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Bozhou