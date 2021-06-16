Photos show how people are handling extreme heat in the west, as the week sees record temperatures

People cool off in the water at the confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek in Denver, Colorado on June 14, 2021. AP Photo/Brittany Peterson

The Western part of the country will shatter multiple heat records this week.

About 200 million people are expected to experience temperatures over 90 degrees.

Officials are warning residents to look out for signs of heat exhaustion.

The western part of the US is going through a heatwave that is likely to spark wildfires.

People cool off in the water at the confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek in Denver, Monday, June 14, 2021. AP Photo/Brittany Peterson

The heatwave is causing a rise in power demand across much of the Western part of the country, a region that's already experiencing drought, Axios reported.

The heat will take the Western region from "extreme" to "exceptional" drought.

Mary Ann Brown, center, cools off in the water with her grandchildren during a heat wave in Lake Havasu, Arizona, U.S. June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

The heat will dry soils further and raise power demand, which comes at a time of decreased output at hydroelectric plants, Axios reported.

On Monday, about 43 million people across the West and Southwest were under heat alerts.

Dogs play in the water at the confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek in Denver, Wednesday, June 14, 2021. AP Photo/Brittany Peterson

NBC News reported that many cities are expected to hit new records for high temperatures this week.

About 200 million people are projected to experience temperatures over 90 degrees this week.

Sarah Bulat cools off in the water during a heat wave in Lake Havasu, Arizona, U.S. June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

About 40 million will experience temperatures over 100 degrees, NBC reported.

Cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas are expected to stay above 110 for the rest of the week.

People cool off in the water at the confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek in Denver, Monday, June 14, 2021. AP Photo/Brittany Peterson

Even cities that sit at high altitudes in the mountains like Grand Junction, Colorado and Billings, Montana are expected to stay past 100°F this week, NBC reported.

Death Valley is expected to reach 127°F.

Children play in the water at the confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek in Denver, Monday, June 14, 2021. AP Photo/Brittany Peterson

Las Vegas's National Weather Service reported that they're forecasting 10 daily records to be broken this week.

⚠️ DANGEROUS HEAT is coming to the Desert SW this week, with Excessive Heat Warnings out Monday - Saturday.

What to expect in #LasVegas?



🥵 Morning temps 88-90F

🥵 Potential to break the all-time Las Vegas heat record (117F)

🥵 Numerous broken daily records#VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/GSxKsubZMF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 14, 2021

Forecasters noted that the last time temperatures were this high, it resulted in multiple fatalities.

Boat are seen on the water during a heat wave in Lake Havasu, Arizona, U.S. June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Axios reported that during a period of high heat in Southern Nevada that lasted from June to early July 2013 "nearly 30 fatalities and over 350 heat-related injuries as well as temporary power outages" were reported.

The National Weather Service has warned people to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion.

Sarah Bulat (L) and Tricia Watts relax in the water during a heat wave in Lake Havasu, Arizona, U.S. June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

⚠️KNOW THE SIGNS!⚠️



Heatstroke is caused when the body overheats due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. It's a medical emergency & can be life-threatening! If you or someone you know is showing signs of heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately! #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/BeFFssNFNG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 14, 2021

