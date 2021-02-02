Photos show the powerful winter storm that has blasted through the Northeast

Erin Snodgrass
Updated
AP21032831709074
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown, New York City during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. Wong Maye-E/AP

  • A powerful snowstorm hit the Northeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic Monday.

  • Several areas in New York and New Jersey received more than a foot of snow.

  • Flights have been canceled at multiple airports across the region.

The first snowstorm of 2021 hit the Northeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, disrupting travel for millions, and leaving at least one person dead.

Several places in New York and New Jersey have received more than a foot of snow, according to The National Weather Service, and five locations in New Jersey saw two or more feet by 5 p.m. Monday.

Central Park in New York City received more than 13 feet, and as the storm continues to rage on, the worst may be far from over. A forecast of up to two feet of snow in New York City by Tuesday could make this Nor'easter one of the city's biggest ever, The New York Times reported.

New York's LaGuardia Airport is closed with 10 inches and JFK Airport also cancelled all flights Monday. Hundreds of miles away in Chicago, O'Hare International Airport got nearly 11 inches of snow.

New York City officials closed above-ground services on the city's subway system, according to The Times, and cancelled in-person schooling until Wednesday. The snow has also impacted the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, with five state-run mass vaccination sites closed Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

A winter storm warning is in effect in Boston, which issued a snow emergency for the eight to 12 inches forecasted heading into Tuesday.

A foot of rain and snow combination is expected in Philadelphia by Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow will shift into Northern New England by Monday evening, and areas of rain and freezing rain could impact Washington to Philadelphia.

A New York City worker shovels snow.

GettyImages 1299861551
A New York City Department of Transportation worker shovels snow on an approach to the Brooklyn Bridge on February 01, 2021. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The winter storm blanketed New York City.

AP21032798838524
A man delivers food on his electric bicycle as he rides past snow-covered dining tables in midtown during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. Wong Maye-E/AP

A woman posed for a selfie with a snowman.

GettyImages 1230919085
A woman takes a selfie with a snowman in Times Square during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The snow did not deter this food cart - or customers.

GettyImages 1299858810
People order food at a food truck in Times Square during a snow storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

New Jersey was similarly impacted by the storm...

AP21032473308745
A traffic officer patrols a lightly trafficked street in Weehawken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

...including white-out conditions in Jersey City.

AP21032709887451
A woman tries to protect her face from blowing snow while walking in white-out conditions in Jersey City, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Seth Wenig/AP

Philadelphia also saw the impacts of the Nor'easter...

AP21032417045331
A person walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Matt Rourke/AP

...as did Chicago.

AP21031806657429
Pedestrians stroll down a snow covered sidewalk Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Chicago's Grant Park, as light snow falls during day two of a winter storm. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

