How a pro-Trump mob armed with sticks and metal pipes forced their way through police barriers to storm the US Capitol

A man raises a beam as police block an entrance to the Capitol. Alan Chin for Insider

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of rioters stormed past police barricades to disrupt certification of the 2020 election at the Capitol.

The protesters, armed with sticks and metal pipes, fought off tear gas to force their way into the halls of government.

Photographer Alan Chin was on assignment with Insider that day and recounts what he witnessed.

The crowd gathers opposite police. Alan Chin for Insider

A confrontation between police and a mob of Trump supporters. Alan Chin for Insider

As the police beat back each wave, it was clear they were overwhelmed. Some of the attackers were gripping metal rods and wooden sticks in their hands. Some wore gas masks and used walkie-talkies to communicate. I heard cries of: "Proud Boys to the front!"

I was in a tightly packed part of the crowd when a guy starting haranguing me. "Why are you taking pictures," he demanded to know, poking me roughly in the chest with his index finger. I wasn't about to tell him that I was a photographer on assignment, having seen their hostility and violence towards journalists on other occasions. I also wasn't going to lie. That creates more trouble than it's worth, even in tricky situations. So I deflected the question, and told him, "It's ok, everything's fine, it's all right." Perhaps that confused him, because his only response was to repeat his question, with profanity this time. Hemmed in as we were by the crowd, I had no opportunity to leave, so I placed my left hand on his shoulder and continued to reassure him. This farce of a standoff continued until I sensed an opening in the mass of people behind me and I broke off and slipped away.

Rioters at the Capitol carry American and pro-Trump flags. Alan Chin for Insider

Protesters on the Capitol steps. Alan Chin for Insider

Rioters, armed with a seized police shield, attempting to force their way in to the Capitol. Alan Chin for Insider

An individual climbs into the Capitol building. Alan Chin for Insider

After that, I tried to be as discreet as one can be with two cameras, and avoided more conversations. I was wearing a bicycle helmet and a balaclava covered most of my face, and noted with some relief that I was less likely to be identified as non-white.

There's a point, and sometimes it's very hard to tell where that point is, when a protest stops being symbolic and becomes an act of violence. That day at the the Capitol, I watched, and took photographs, as everything boiled over. This was not a game anymore. This was not a performance. This was an attack on the legislature of a superpower. It was an occupation.

The attackers had their own pepper spray and bear mace, and had seized police barricades, shields, and helmets, cries of could be heard. Groups of men turned their backs against the police in order to dig in their feet and push harder. Exhausted and wounded police officers had far fewer replacements than their assailants when they fell out of their lines.



I kept looking back toward the Mall, towards the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, expecting that police were swiftly blocking off streets and accepting reinforcements to stop and restrain this crowd. I kept looking for that all afternoon, and I never saw it. I didn't see any arrests, or possibly only one arrest.

One of the first rioters to break through the police line. Alan Chin for Insider

Rioters overwhelm a police barricade. Alan Chin for Insider

An injured Trump supporter outside the Capitol. Alan Chin for Insider

By early afternoon, the police line collapsed. I saw it happen before me. It was stunning to see police officers break and retreat inside the building. Many of the police units that I saw didn't have gas masks or the correct body armor. They were actually less well equipped than many of the people that were pushing against them.

The police finally decided they had lost the battle for the western front of the building and they retreated inside the building. At this point, the attackers controlled the entire outdoor area of the Capitol. I had never seen an American police force retreat while it was under attack. The attackers broke windows and doors, and they got in.

I decided not to join them.

At the end of the day, when sunset came, there was a copious cloud of tear gas and reinforcements finally came through.

Pro-Trump supporters react to tear gas. Alan Chin for Insider

Police use tear gas to clear the area as dusk falls. Alan Chin for Insider

