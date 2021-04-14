Photos show Ramadan festivities around the world as Muslims mark second pandemic-struck holiday

Erin Snodgrass
·5 min read
AP21104546845203
Muslims wait to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

  • Tuesday marked the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around the world.

  • More than 1 billion people began celebrations this week for the second Ramadan of the pandemic era.

  • Varying pandemic restrictions imposed some changes to the typical customs and festivities.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Tuesday marked the first day of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting among Muslims, celebrated by more than 1 billion people around the world each year.

GettyImages 1232307966
Muslim devotees break their Iftar fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid Mosque in the old quarters of Delhi, India on April 14, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images

From Egypt to India and Kenya to Lebanon, Muslims around the globe kicked off the ninth month of the Muslim calendar on Tuesday, beginning a month-long celebration of self-purification and restraint.

Beginning at dawn each day during Ramadan, the Muslim community abstains from food, drink, smoking, and sex until sunset, then break their fast with an Iftar meal, typically shared among friends and family.

But COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing pandemic have tempered many of the usual customs and traditions.

This is the second consecutive year Muslims have celebrated Ramadan during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for many, this year's celebrations are closer to normal than last year's.

AP21104554992621
People pray before breaking their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary

In 2020, mosques across the globe were closed during the holy month, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world.

Curfews, meanwhile, hindered the ability of Muslims to break their fast each evening with friends and family in different households, The New York Times reported.

"Last year, I felt depressed and I didn't know how long the pandemic would last," Riyad Deis, a co-owner of a spice shop in Jerusalem's Old City told the newspaper.

Though COVID restrictions remain in many places this year, festive crowds still gathered in mosques and shopping centers to pray and buy food.

GettyImages 1232307655
Muslim devotees buy Iftar food before breaking their fast on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at a market in Lahore on April 14, 2021. Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities have instructed worshippers to bring their own prayer rugs and wear masks to mosque, while also imposing certain time restrictions on several customs, according to The Times.

But despite varying vaccination rates from country to country, the festivities continued Tuesday, albeit in smaller groups than normal.

India's celebrations were scaled back as the country faces a deadly second surge of COVID-19 cases.

AP21104567785841
Elderly Muslims read holy book before breaking fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Earlier this week, India passed Brazil, becoming the nation with the second most total cases, as each day continues to bring a new record number of cases, according to the Guardian.

States have imposed strict lockdowns and New Delhi introduced a night curfew in hopes of slowing the spread.

In Turkey, many were forced to break their fast in small groups or alone, due to restrictions stemming from record-level COVID-19 cases.

AP21103668790212
People break their fast backdroped by the iconic Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, decorated with lights marking the month of Ramadan, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul Tuesday, April 13, 2021. AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

Meanwhile, shop owners in Jerusalem's Old City told The Times they were worried Israel wouldn't allow in large groups of Palestinians from the West Bank during the holiday, which would hurt holiday spending prospects.

AP21102583425796
A Palestinian woman hangs decorative lights in preparation for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, at a shop in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, April 12, 2021. AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

Before COVID-19, Israel would typically allow tens of thousands of West Bank Palestinians into Jerusalem on Fridays during Ramadan, according to The Times.

And though Israel has led the world in vaccinations so far, many Palestinians in the West Bank have yet to be inoculated.

The Israeli government announced Tuesday the country would allow 10,000 Palestinians who have been vaccinated to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, while another 5,000 would be able to visit family in Israel between Sunday and Thursday of next week, The Times reported.

People shared communal meals in Pakistan ...

AP21104571092820
People pray before breaking their fast, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad

And Indonesia ...

AP21103512843052
Muslim men pray before breaking their fast on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara

... and Afghanistan.

AP21103549149477
Muslims pray before a communal Iftar meal breaking their fast, at sundown on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Ramadan lasts a month and will end this year on the evening of May 12.

AP21103409044404
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, marking the holy month of Ramadan, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. AP Photo/Amr Nabil

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Letters: The GPs who have been continuing to see their patients face to face

    SIR – I am disappointed to read articles and letters bemoaning GP services during the pandemic. I naturally cannot speak for all GP practices, but at the four surgeries I have worked in during the pandemic (and out of hours services), we have continued to see patients after telephone triage; we have performed video consultations and conducted e-consultations and home visits. Many colleagues, like me, were at much higher risk of death or serious complications from coronavirus, especially prior to vaccination, yet we continued to see our patients face to face where clinically necessary. We are now doing our best to deal with the fallout of the crisis, not least mental health problems, and dealing with non-Covid work that hospital colleagues would normally carry out. Dr James F Sharp Tenterden, Kent SIR – The article by Dr James Le Fanu on bad GPs finding Covid a boon (Health, April 12) reminded me of the wife of a friend of mine who sadly died in his early 90s last year. Much closer to 100 than him, she rang her GP asking for a visit. She was told by the receptionist that the doctor could not visit. It was difficult because of Covid. She exploded, and told the receptionist that at the time of the Blitz she had been a senior surgical sister in theatre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where they had continued to operate with bombs falling around them. “Don’t tell me that Covid makes a visit difficult” – and with that she put the phone down. Twenty minutes later the doctor came. His Honour Ian Morris Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey

  • Billionaire Adani May Win Three More Slots on MSCI India Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani is likely to see three more companies from his coal mining-to-data centers conglomerate join the MSCI India Index after shares in each one of them more than doubled this year, according to analysts.The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., gas supplier Adani Total Gas Ltd. and power distributor Adani Transmission Ltd. may get included in MSCI Inc.’s country benchmark after the index provider’s semi-annual review of its gauges in May, according to broker Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. and independent research provider Smartkarma. Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. are already there.The potential inclusions are seen further boosting wealth for Adani, who has added $20.2 billion to his net worth this year, the second-biggest increase among the world’s billionaires. The tycoon -- who started out as a commodities trader in the late 1980s -- has diversified from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centers and defense. The rally in stocks shows investors have rewarded his strategy of interlocking his group’s interests with the Indian government’s infrastructure program.There is “very high probability of these Adani names to come in the index primarily due to the surge in their market capitalization,” Brian Freitas, a New Zealand-based analyst at Smartkarma, said by phone. “ETFs and other passive funds will have to buy, adding to Adani’s fortune.”Passive funds may have to buy shares worth about $830 million in total in the three companies after their inclusion, according to calculations by Freitas. Still, these stocks “trade much much higher than their global peers and longer-term returns may not be worth the risks involved,” he wrote in a note Wednesday.Meanwhile, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement Monday that it will remove Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes because of links to Myanmar military.A lack of analyst coverage for many of the Adani group’s companies hasn’t deterred MSCI from adding their stocks as the index provider’s focus is more on other factors such as market value. Adani Green, which was added to the MSCI India gauge end-November, still has no analysts covering it, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Freitas also sees the possibility of Adani Green being included in the NSE Nifty 50 Index, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.’s benchmark gauge, once the bourse allows derivative contracts on the stock.Adani group shares traded mixed amid a broad decline in Indian equities on Thursday. Adani Transmission jumped 5%, Adani Total Gas climbed 2.3% while Adani Ports rose 0.2% as of 10:28 a.m. in Mumbai. Adani Enterprises and Adani Green fell about 1.2% each.MSCI is set to declare the results of its latest review on May 11 and changes will be effective from close of trading on May 28, according to an announcement by the index provider in February.“We do not comment on market speculation on index changes,” a spokeswoman for MSCI wrote in an emailed response.(Adds more details in the eighth paragraph, Thursday’s share performance in the ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • The Indian government’s silence over Kumbh Mela crowds during Covid-19 exposes its bias

    Imagine if the Tablighi Jamaat gathering had been happening right now, with India in the grip of a brutal second wave of Covid-19.

  • Pakistan interior minister recommends ban on Islamist party

    Pakistan's interior minister on Wednesday recommended a ban on an Islamist political party whose supporters held violent rallies this week to condemn the arrest of their leader that left at least five people dead. Saad Rizvi, an Islamist cleric, had threatened protests if authorities did not expel the French ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The announcement by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad came hours after Pakistani security forces — swinging batons and firing tear gas — moved in to clear sit-ins by the protesting Islamists in the capital Islamabad and elsewhere.

  • Indian woman seeks divorce from husband who turned to sex work after losing job due to Covid cuts

    Despite counselling, the couple could not resolve their differences

  • Afghan designer uses ecommerce to go global

    LOCATION: KABUL, AFGHANISTANMeet fashion designer Maryam Yousufi Her clothes fuse Western style with traditional Afghan designAn e-commerce platform connects her with customers Click.af launched in 2016 and began shipping globally last yearNAME: MARYAM YOUSUFI, BUSINESSWOMAN AND DESIGNER"It was very appealing to me when I saw movies showing people in other countries choosing or selling clothes through an application. Fortunately, we currently have this platform in Afghanistan, and how good it is that I have clothes on it? As a girl from this country where many women have a hard time, I am delighted to have done this."Yousufi works on her business at nightafter finishing her day job in media

  • French row over mosque isn't simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularism

    The storm over the construction of the grand mosque in Strasbourg has been long brewing. Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty ImagesAmong the anti-Muslim slogans discovered sprayed across an Islamic community center in western France on the morning of April 11, 2021, was a reference to a mosque that hasn’t even finished being built yet. “EELV = Traitors” read the graffitied message, alongside others including “No to Islamization” and references to the Crusades. It was spray painted on an Islamic center in Rennes, but its target was Strasbourg’s leading Green (EELV) party, members of whom voted on March 22 to subsidize the construction of the Eyyub Sultan mosque – also known as the Grand Mosque of Strasbourg – with a grant of 2.5 million euros (US$3 million), or 10% of the total costs. Construction of what is slated to be the largest mosque in Europe – and especially the state’s role in its financing – has sparked controversy for many reasons. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has condemned Strasbourg’s decision, citing the potential of “foreign meddling.” His concerns relate to the future mosque’s leadership – the French branch of the Turkish-based Milli Görüs Islamic Confederation, an Islamic political organization for the Turkish diaspora across Europe. A man prays inside the Rennes Islamic center, which was subjected to racist graffiti two days ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images The vote and its backlash also come on the heels of a series of measures imposed in France under the guise of reinforcing secularism and stamping out radicalization – ones that critics say unfairly target the country’s Muslim population and contribute to a climate of Islamophobia. This includes the French Republican principles bill that was passed by the French Senate on April 12, 2021, with stricter regulations on Muslim dress and prayer locations added to the text. So where does the Strasbourg mosque controversy fit into all this? Is it motivated by geopolitical concerns and fears of an Islamist threat? Does it merely reflect confusion over state funding for religion in France? Or is it simply an extension of broader debates over how Islam fits into French secularism? My research surrounding the politics of religion, secularism, Islam and pluralism in France over the past 10 years suggests that it is most likely a mix of all of these factors. Funding religious buildings One contributing factor to the controversy over the Strasbourg mosque is the confusion over French laws restricting the funding of places of worship. Notably, laws about the separation of church and state, or “laïcité laws,” do not apply equally to all French territories. In 1905, when church and state were officially separated, certain territories were exempted, such as Guyane, where the Catholic Church remains the only recognized religion. At that time, the now-French region of Alsace-Moselle – in which Strasbourg is situated – was part of Germany. When France recovered the territory in 1918, the region negotiated an exception to the 1905 law, instead choosing to remain under the Concordat of 1802, which officially recognizes certain religions – though not Islam – and allows for direct state subsidizing of places of worship. As such, officials in Strasbourg are well within their rights to finance the mosque or any other house of worship, so long as they adhere to local laws that limit funding to 10% of construction costs. But just because it’s legal doesn’t mean the move is popular. In a 2021 poll by the French Institute of Opinion and Marketing Studies (IFOP), more than two-thirds of respondents said they opposed all public funding of religious buildings or ministries. That number rises to nearly 79% when it comes to Islamic centers. Specifically, 85% of the overall French population said they oppose state funding for the Strasbourg mosque, with 79% of Alsace-Moselle residents against the move. Geopolitical fears Such opposition hasn’t been formed in a vacuum – the mosque’s controversy comes amid broader political debates over foreign intervention and fostering an “Islam of France” that conforms with what is perceived as the national identity. One of the main arguments against the mosque stems from its leaders’ affiliation with the Turkish-based Milli Görüs. The French branch of Milli Görüs is one of the few Muslim organizations in France that refused to sign the recent state-imposed charter of principles of Islam in France. The authors of the charter, the French Council of the Muslim Religion (CFCM), along with the French government that initiated its formulation, say that it serves as a reminder that Republican principles must come before religious convictions. The charter strictly condemns political Islam and any foreign interference in mosque management. But French Milli Görüs leaders have accused the state of “interference with Muslim worship” and political manipulation of Islam. They complain that they were not consulted at all in the charter’s drafting and that Milli Görüs is being unfairly accused of being “less Republican” than other Muslim organizations for their abstention from signing. Those wary of Milli Görüs’ leadership of the mosque also cite ties between the group and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AKP. It has prompted concerns over the possibilities of Turkish government meddling in French sociopolitical affairs. These fears of foreign intervention reflect a major policy shift in France over the past few decades over how it perceives foreign ties to French Muslim organizations. Before the 1990s, the French state encouraged such relationships in a bid, some have argued, to keep Islam “foreign.” But this changed as the public presence of Islam in France grew and amid post-9/11 suspicions of foreign manipulation. By 2016, then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls was calling for a ban on foreign funding for mosques. This ethos has continued with provisions in the recent French Republican principles bill that require strict declarations of any foreign funding for religious organizations and give authorities the ability to ban any donations if there is sufficient evidence of a “serious threat affecting a fundamental interest of society.” From this standpoint, allocating state funds to subsidize a mosque with foreign ties seems to run counter to efforts to foster an “Islam of France” that’s more integrated into secular French Republican values. Mosques, moderation and Islamophobia Of course there are those who just don’t want more mosques in France no matter how they are funded, spurred by erroneous conflations between radicalization, Islamist separatism, and places of worship. But research in the U.S. has shown that mosque attendance is often an indicator of greater “social and political integration” and civic engagement. Mosques are not just places of worship. They are gathering places, cultural centers, educational centers, community outreach hubs, interfaith facilitators, social resource centers and even sometimes places for non-Muslims to learn about Islam. This is especially true for “grand mosques” such as the Grand Mosque of Paris or the Grand Mosque of Lyon, where space is deliberately allocated for public visits, educational programs and community events. Having visited Milli Görüs centers in France and spoken with some of their members, directors and school officials, I believe these mosques seem to fit this same community and civic engagement profile. Regardless, many French politicians and ordinary citizens believe that the secular principles that undergird French society need to be protected from a growing “Islamist threat.” Sentiment is riding particularly high in the long lead-up to the 2022 elections, in which President Macron may attempt to appeal to anti-immigrant voters to curb the power of the far right. In such an environment, those looking for Islamist threats seem to find them everywhere. Such fearmongering has seen scholars studying Islam and Islamophobia accused of advancing an Islamo-leftist agenda, the dissolution of the nation’s largest anti-Islamophobia organization, and home-schooling parents blamed for radicalizing Muslim youth. The controversy surrounding the Strasbourg mosque has obvious geopolitical groundings and clearly fits into dominant political narratives of protecting France’s secular principles. But it also fits into popular Islamophobic rhetoric of an omnipresent Islamist threat – rhetoric that hinders French Muslim citizens from finding community and belonging in France, whether in mosques or elsewhere. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]\This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Carol Ferrara, Emerson College. Read more:Beheading in France could bolster president’s claim that Islam is in ‘crisis’ – but so is French secularismMuslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause Carol Ferrara does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Turkish foreign minister says new period starting in Egypt ties: NTV

    Turkey's foreign minister said a new period was beginning in Ankara's ties with Egypt with senior officials from the two countries set to hold talks, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday. Last month Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wanted further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Ankara.

  • 'Once-in-a-lifetime' moment: avalanche caught on camera

    You'd expect to capture some spectacular images on camera if you're kayaking at a glacier lake in Nepal, but one group of campers saw something they never expected to see: a massive avalanche.

  • This is America: No I don't eat pork, but yes I'd love a glass (or five) of wine. Not all Muslims practice Islam the same

    Here is a casual reminder this Ramadan not to stereotype Muslims (Translation: don't @ me if you see me stuffing my face.)

  • 'Super-spreader' erupts as devout Hindus throng Indian festival

    HARIDWAR, India (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and devout Hindus jostled to take a dip in the Ganges during a religious festival on Wednesday, hoping to wash away their sins, as India reported another record surge in coronavirus infections. As huge crowds made their way towards the river on a special day of bathing during the weeks-long "Kumbh Mela" festival, health authorities had to pull back a COVID-19 testing crew. "We have moved away our sampling team to avoid a stampede-like situation," said S.K. Jha, chief medical officer of the northern city of Haridwar, where the event is being held.

  • India's biggest cities shut down as new virus cases hit 200K

    India's two largest cities imposed stringent restrictions on movement and one planned to use hotels and banquet halls to treat coronavirus patients as new infections in the country shot past 200,000 Thursday amid a devastating surge that is straining a fragile health system. The soaring cases and deaths come just months after India thought it had seen the worst of the pandemic — and have forced the country to delay exports of vaccines abroad. India is a major producer of COVID-19 shots, and its pivot to focus on domestic demand has weighed heavily on global efforts to end the pandemic.

  • 'Denmark is waging psychological war': Trauma for Syrian refugees  facing controversial deportation

    Asmaa al-Natoor never thought she would be comparing her adopted homeland of Denmark to her native Syria from which she fled. "He kills us with missiles directly," she says of Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. "But the Danish government is waging a psychological war.” Ms al-Natoor is one of dozens of Syrian refugees who have been told their temporary residency in the seemingly progressive haven of Denmark has been revoked. Denmark ruled Syria safe for return last month, the first country in Europe to do so. Ms al-Natoor was encouraged to speak up after a fellow Syrian refugee, 61-year-old Akram Bathish, died of a heart attack just weeks after receiving notice from the immigration services.

  • India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Top intelligence officers from India and Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai in January in a new effort to calm military tension over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, people with close knowledge of the matter told Reuters in Delhi. Ties between the nuclear-armed rivals have been on ice since a suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in Kashmir in 2019 traced to Pakistan-based militants that led to India sending warplanes to Pakistan. Later that year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew Indian-ruled Kashmir's autonomy in order to tighten his grip over the territory, provoking outrage in Pakistan and the downgrading of diplomatic ties and suspension of bilateral trade.

  • Pieces of a Woman Falls Apart

    It’s kind of a mystery how British actress Vanessa Kirby got an Oscar nomination for Pieces of a Woman, but the title might tell us all we need to know. Kirby’s role as Martha is a concatenation of cultural prejudices and advantages: She’s a Boston Brahmin debutante who marries down to blue-collar construction worker Sean (Shia LaBeouf). She’s pregnant but still tied to the influence of her domineering, bigoted mother Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn). Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó and his screenwriting partner Kata Wéber assemble these sociological puzzle pieces out of the contradictions of #MeToo-era sympathies. Mundruczó’s camera dotes on Kirby (best known for her role on Netflix’s The Crown as rascal brunette Princess Margaret, but she’s a haughty blonde here). Kirby’s performance consists of mood scenes and attitude posturing, since Weber’s clichéd dialogue is subordinate to the director’s attempt at visual realism. But Kirby isn’t a commanding presence; she has that British theater-actor anonymity that never convincingly translates into American temperament or idioms. She’s miming a type — from an emotional distance and in a very actressy manner. After Mundruczó introduces the mismatched couple, he circles the two of them in a 24-minute, unedited sequence of Martha’s pre-delivery contractions. His overlong, undisciplined style unapologetically follows the overrated, now forgotten Romanian film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, by Cristian Mungiu from the previous decade — a pre-#MeToo art-movie rationalization for abortion as social mandate. In Pieces of a Woman, Martha and Sean’s interaction with a doula, who is standing in for their regular midwife, moves like a theatrical set piece. It is meant to be a tour de force but is monotonous. Kirby’s physical exaggerations and shrieks can only impress young feminists who are unfamiliar with movie birth stunts. (Julie Andrews followed her squeaky-clean image in The Sound of Music with a memorable one-take labor scene in the 1966 film Hawaii.) Mundruczó’s tick-tocking pace is not suspenseful; it signals that the worst is going to happen. It does, which throws Martha and her upper-crust family into a court case seeking damages and revenge while the debutante’s marriage and family relations fall apart (thus, another rationalization of abortion culture). Pieces of a Woman is a pre-digested coming-to-consciousness tale in which a pampered young adult frees herself from the gendered definitions imposed upon her by others. The film’s puzzle-pieces concept may be Mundruczó and Wéber’s nod to Jerry Schatzberg’s Faye Dunaway vehicle Puzzle of a Downfall Child, from 1970 (a director’s love letter as well as a psychological mystery), but visual eroticism is the last thing Mundruczó and Wéber care to import to American independent cinema. They present Kirby’s Martha, whose petulance recalls the stereotypical Jewish American Princess descended from her mother’s own East European ghetto past, as a standard-bearer. Sure enough, Kirby gets the Oscar-bait “my body” speech (this year’s equivalent to Laura Dern’s Oscar-winning blasphemous tirade in Marriage Story). But it’s Ellen Burstyn who steals the movie from Kirby with a display of her own Actors Studio playbook. Hateful Elizabeth evokes Old World terrors and makes a literal “speak your truth” confession. Sorry, Ellen. No Oscar nomination; it’s just Oprah-talk. At over two hours, Pieces of a Woman is often shoddily amateurish, like so many Netflix productions. The worst improvisational scene in recent cinema is a fractious family conclave in which Martha’s preppie brother-in-law Chris (Benny Safdie) and Shia LeBeouf’s gruff-bearded construction worker share an unlikely discussion about The White Stripes song “Seven Nation Army” (not Journey, not even Kanye West, but a hipster band!). This utter phoniness — disconnected from the minutiae of language and facts of cultural taste and experience — is an example of how bourgeois Hollywood simultaneously congratulates and defeats itself. ﻿

  • India's coronavirus cases hit record as Mumbai prepares for new lockdown

    MUMBAI/AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -India's new coronavirus infections hit a record level on Wednesday with Mumbai set to be locked down at midnight, but hundreds of thousands of pilgrims still thronged to a religious festival in the north of the country. The country reported 184,372 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to 13.9 million. After reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2.

  • St Vincent volcano: 'We don't know if we can go home'

    Volcanic eruptions force residents from their homes and leave much of the island blanketed in ash

  • Moderna and Novavax added to ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccine trial

    A major U.K. trial looking at whether COVID-19 vaccines can be safely mixed has been expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, researchers announced on Wednesday.

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.