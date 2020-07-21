Photos show how the Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia has been reclaimed to support the Black Lives Matter movement

The image of late Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. July 19, 2020.

REUTERS/Jay Paul

The Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, has been reclaimed with Black Lives Matter art and messages since the death of George Floyd.

Images of historic Black activists and thinkers have been projected onto the monument, including Rep. John Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and WEB Du Bois.

Amid the reckoning over Confederate monuments in the US, the statue has become a meeting place for people to gather, protest, and create.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, — one of the most infamous Confederate monuments in the US — has been reclaimed with images to support the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd.

At varying points over the last two months, Virginia-based lighting artist Dustin Klein has projected the faces of Black activists and thinkers, including Rep. John Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and WEB Du Bois, overtop the statue.

The surrounding area has become a hub for protests and gatherings, as people show up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, while community members cook out, play games, and take photos against the backdrop of the projections.

"There's just a feeling of community and family. All around the circle, you have all different people coming around and doing different things. It's really inspiring," Joseph Rogers, an organizer with Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice, and Equality told the AP.

These images show how the statue has been transformed.

After George Floyd was killed by police on May 25, Virginia-based lighting artist Dustin Klein gathered his equipment and projected an image of him atop the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.

Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of George Floyd onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 18, 2020. More

REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Source: Richmond Magazine

Klein felt that it would be important to project an image of Floyd as a form of peaceful protest against the backdrop of a pro-slavery Confederate monument.

An image of George Floyd is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 20, 2020. More

REUTERS/Jay Paul

Source: Richmond Magazine

"I set up, and everyone appreciated it," Klein told Richmond Magazine. "The memorial is super sad, and we are all trying to grieve, but the [projected] faces have resonated, they're haunting. I think that's why people have been asking me to come back."

Artist Dustin Klein projects a Black Lives Matter image onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 18, 2020. More

REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Source: Richmond Magazine

At the end of June, Klein kept up the work by projecting an image of WEB Du Bois, a civil rights activist, historian, scholar, writer, sociologist, educator, and poet.

Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 18, 2020. More

REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Source: NAACP

A few days later, an image of Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist and activist who helped free at least 70 people from slavery, donned the statue.