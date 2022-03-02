These Before/After Photos Show The Scale Of Destruction In Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought death and destruction to cities across the country — and shattered the peace and security of the European continent.

The Kremlin had initially said it was targeting military facilities, but in the face of a stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces have also been pummeling civilian areas. These bombings have destroyed old buildings and new ones, houses and apartments, shops and gyms. Entire city blocks look unrecognizable.

A Pentagon official said Tuesday that the US has so far observed more than 400 Russian missile launches into Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Wednesday that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed so far since the invasion began last week, but the true figure is impossible to verify at this stage.

To get a sense of the destruction so far, BuzzFeed News analyzed photos from photographers on the ground in Ukraine and then compared them with locations we pinpointed using Google Maps. Not all the angles line up perfectly given the limitations of Google Maps, but these photographs give us a sense of the devastation in Ukraine.

